TDCF admitted into St. Jude Global Alliance to improve pediatric cancer outcomes in Nigeria

The Dorcas Cancer Foundation (TDCF) has been admitted into the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Global Alliance as the first Nigerian non-profit organisation.

The St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Global Alliance is a network dedicated to advancing the fight against pediatric cancer worldwide.

“We are outlandishly strict about structure, order, policy, and science. Every project is designed to be replicable, sustainable, and scalable. We constantly evaluate to ensure that every initiative improves pediatric cancer survival,” Adedayo Joseph, founder, TDCF.

She said that TDCF admission into the global alliance will help to improve pediatric cancer outcomes in Nigeria and Sub-Sahara Africa. According to her, the milestone achievement cements TDCF’s leadership in pediatric cancer care, advocacy and education in Nigeria and on the global stage.

She said further that by joining the St. Jude Global Alliance, which is a network of more than 180 institutions and organisations across over 80 countries, TDCF will gain access to unparalleled resources, global expertise and innovative collaborations. “This partnership reflects our unwavering commitment to the children we serve.”

According to her, the partnership also provides opportunities to integrate global solutions into local strategies, strengthening pediatric oncology care throughout Nigeria.

She said that the foundation has consistently advanced the detection, diagnosis, treatment, training, patient education and palliative care for childhood cancer, supporting hundreds of children across Nigeria.

Joseph also noted that TDCF’s Pediatric Radiation Oncology Virtual Course (PedROC) has trained over 1,000 professionals, including radiation oncologists, nurses, physicists, and therapists in sub-Saharan Africa.

Korede Akindele, chief operating officer, TDCF, underscored the significance of the alliance, noting that the partnership is an opportunity to elevate the standard of care for children with cancer in Nigeria.

“Together with the St. Jude Global Alliance, we are poised to revolutionise pediatric oncology in the region. We are deeply humbled to join this global mission to find cures and save children everywhere,” Akindele stated.

He stated further that the collaboration represents a fusion of local knowledge and global innovation, as well as underscores the foundation’s commitment to ensuring that no child in Nigeria is left behind in the fight against cancer.

