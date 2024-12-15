SystemSpecs wins 2024 NECA Excellence Award for IT innovations

L-R: Thompson Akpabio, Director of Legal, Regulatory & Taxations, Nigeria Employers' Consultative Association (NECA); Bukola Adeboye, Executive Director, SystemSpecs Holdings Limited; and Adenike Adebayo-Ajala, Director Social Labour Affairs, NECA, at the official presentation of the 2024 NECA Employers’ Excellence Award in Information Technology to SystemSpecs.

SystemSpecs has received the prestigious NECA Annual Employers’ Excellence Award 2024 in the Information Technology category. This esteemed recognition underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and key role in driving national development through cutting-edge technology.

The award, organised by the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) was officially announced during the NECA Excellence Awards ceremony on November 22, 2024, with the formal presentation held on December 7, 2024, at the NECA Head Office in Lagos. Thompson Akpabio, Director of Legal, Regulatory & Taxation at NECA, presented the award, which was received by Bukola Adeboye, Executive Director of SystemSpecs Holdings Limited.

Commenting on the rigorous selection process, Akpabio noted: “Organisations undergo comprehensive evaluations, including documentation reviews, compliance checks, and interviews by an independent jury. SystemSpecs stood out by meeting and exceeding all benchmarks, showcasing substantial contributions to its sector.”

He further lauded the resilience required to thrive in Nigeria’s challenging economic environment, emphasizing that the NECA Excellence Awards honour organizations demonstrating innovation, excellence, and perseverance.

Now in its fourth edition, the NECA Excellence Awards is a flagship initiative promoting best practices in corporate performance, people management, and industrial relations among Nigerian employers. The 2024 ceremony attracted key government officials, directors, and industry stakeholders and spotlighted the importance of sustaining operational excellence and innovation amidst economic challenges.

SystemSpecs’ recognition in the Information Technology category reinforces its position as a transformative leader in the sector. The company’s subsidiaries – Remita Payment Services Limited, HumanManager Limited, SystemSpecs Technology Services Limited, and Deelaa Limited – continue to revolutionise payment systems, human capital management, e-commerce, and other technology-driven solutions across Nigeria and beyond.

While receiving the award, Bukola Adeboye expressed her gratitude: “This honour from NECA is a testament to our dedication to driving innovation and empowering businesses across Africa. At SystemSpecs, we foster an environment where ideas thrive, talent is nurtured, and progress is inevitable. Our subsidiaries play pivotal roles in delivering impactful, value-driven solutions that enable individuals and organisations to thrive.”

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

