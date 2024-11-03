SystemSpecs executive calls for transformational leadership at ABLI conference

L-R: Uche Obiofuma, Divisional Head, PAPSS and Operations, SystemSpecs Technology Services Limited; Ibrahim Farouk, Panelist ABLI; Balogun Oluwatosin, Corps Member and Panelist; Catherine Bamugemereire, Justice of the Supreme Court, Uganda; Dr Andy Thomas, Research Fellow, Bible Society of Nigeria; John Obidi, Founder, Headstart Africa; and Professor Jerry Gana, former Minister of Information, during the 11th African Biblical leadership Initiative Conference held recently in Abuja.

Uche Obiofuma, Divisional Head of PAPSS and Operations at SystemSpecs Technology Services Limited (STSL), delivered an impactful address on transformational leadership and innovation at the 11th African Bible Leadership Initiative (ABLI) Conference in Abuja.

Representing John Obaro, Group Managing Director of SystemSpecs Holdings, Obiofuma emphasised the critical need for values-based leadership tailored to Africa’s unique challenges.

Under the theme ‘Value-based Leadership: Model for Africa,’ the conference attracted distinguished leaders, including Dr. Zienzi Dillon, CEO of Carmel Global Capital; Hon. Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, former Chief Justice of South Africa; Pastor Poju Oyemade, Senior Pastor of Covenant Nation Global; Professor Mike Ozekhome, SAN; and Dr. Vishal Mangalwadi, a social reformer and philosopher. Discussions centred on how ethics and values-driven leadership can be transformational for the continent.

In his address, Obiofuma underscored the importance of generational insight, resilience, and localized innovation for sustainable impact. With the conference’s sub-theme “Arise and Shine: Raising a New Generation of Transformational Leaders,” the event from October 21 to 24 highlighted the need for ethical leadership grounded in Christian values.

Reflecting on his 25-year career with SystemSpecs, Obiofuma touched on the evolving nature of leadership, particularly in addressing intergenerational needs. “To lead effectively, we must understand the young generation and adapt our strategies to meet their evolving needs. Leaders today must embrace change, cultivate empathy, and empower others, creating an environment where values and innovation coexist,” he said.

Emphasising Africa’s potential as a hub of innovation, Obiofuma called for an African-centered approach to solving challenges. “No one else is developing solutions specifically for Africa; it is our duty to craft solutions suited to our context. Our innovation must be deeply rooted in local realities, enabling us to address our own challenges and share our successes globally. Africa’s future depends on developing solutions with a uniquely African perspective,” he asserted. He urged leaders to prioritize local adaptation, adding, “To thrive, we must adapt solutions to our environment with a Nigerian mindset.”

Obiofuma also highlighted the importance of collaboration, noting that impactful change requires strong networks and alliances. “Great value creation demands robust networks—strategic alliances are essential for meaningful change,” he said, reminding leaders that success is often collective. He also identified resilience as a critical quality in effective leadership, stressing that setbacks contribute to growth. “Every failure teaches a lesson; it’s not an endpoint but a step forward,” he remarked.

Encouraging resilience, Obiofuma shared, “In our 30 years of solution-building, we’ve encountered both successes and setbacks, each teaching invaluable lessons. Growth involves overcoming obstacles, inspiring us to persevere.” He also urged young leaders to harness innovation as a means of addressing local issues: “To tackle Nigeria’s challenges, we must start small, innovate locally, and scale up.”

The ABLI Conference provided an essential forum for young leaders to exchange ideas, inspired by speakers who championed integrity and ethical leadership as a foundation for transformational change across Africa.

Concluding his address, Obiofuma attributed SystemSpecs’ longstanding success to its commitment to integrity and innovation. “For more than three decades, our dedication to integrity, innovation, and service has kept us at the forefront of fintech in Nigeria. Our core values have anchored us, and we invite the next generation to uphold these principles for impactful leadership.”

