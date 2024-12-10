SystemSpecs advocates academia-industry alliances to propel Africa’s SDGs

L-R: Tereigh Ozakpo, head of business development, SystemSpecs Technology Services Limited; David Olubukola Oyejide, Registrar, Trinity University, Yaba; Victor Awoniyi, Representative of the Director General/Chief Executive, Industrial Training Fund (ITF); Prof. Clement Olusegun Kolawole, Vice Chancellor, Trinity University Yaba, Lagos; Prof. Abel Olorunnisola, Vice Chancellor, Dominion University, Ibadan; Prof. Saka Jimoh, Director, Centre for Sustainable Development, University of Ibadan, at the ITF and Trinity University Workshop 2024, held recently at the Institute of African Studies, UI.

Collaboration between academia and industry is pivotal to advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) across Africa, affirmed Tereigh Ozakpo, Head of Sales and Business Development at SystemSpecs Technology Services Limited (STSL). Ozakpo made this statement while speaking at the Industrial Trust Fund & Trinity University Conference/Workshop 2024, held recently, at Drapers Hall, Institute of African Studies, University of Ibadan.

The conference, themed “Exploring the Prospects of Attaining the Sustainable Development Goals in Africa: Imperatives for Human Capital Development,” convened experts to discuss innovative strategies for addressing Africa’s socio-economic challenges through human capital development. The event was proudly sponsored by STSL and HumanManager Limited.

In his address, Ozakpo underscored the centrality of human capital development to the SDGs, stressing that the goals lose their significance without a focus on people. He remarked, “If you take the humans out of the SDGs, they mean nothing. These goals are all about addressing human challenges, and the most effective way to tackle those challenges is to invest in improving the human being. A ripple effect begins with just one person or one effort, ultimately transforming entire communities.”

Read also: Purpose-driven businesses and the power of the SDGs

Echoing the emphasis on human capital development, the Vice-Chancellor of Trinity University, Prof. Clement Olusegun Kolawole, highlighted the indispensable role of education in achieving sustainable development during his welcome address. He stated: “Without investing in human capacity development and leveraging education, sustainable development remains unattainable. The inability of many African countries to achieve the SDGs in 2015 was largely attributed to the failure to deploy education as a driving force. This realization must serve as a clarion call for nations to prioritize human capacity development as the cornerstone of progress.”

Prof. Kolawole’s remarks reinforced the need for strategic investment in education to address Africa’s developmental challenges and accelerate progress toward achieving the SDGs.

Showcasing SystemSpecs’ contribution to advancing the SDGs, Ozakpo highlighted the transformative role of technology in creating sustainable systems: “At SystemSpecs, we are digitising communities, helping them move from manual to digital systems. Starting with schools like Trinity University, we are enabling seamless interactions between students, and management, and creating inclusive, safe, and sustainable environments aligned with SDG 11.” He noted that digitisation is not just a tool but a catalyst for innovation, creating opportunities for more efficient systems and inclusive growth.

Ozakpo also reflected on the broader implications of leveraging innovation to tackle critical challenges in healthcare, governance, and agriculture. He called for unified action among academia, industry, and policymakers to unlock Africa’s potential, asserting that human capital is the continent’s greatest resource.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share