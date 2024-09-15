‘Swim or sink: Policy dynamics in challenging environments’, by Paul Oluikpe

Paul Oluikpe’s ‘Swim or Sink: Policy Dynamics in Challenging Environments’ is an insightful examination of the intricate forces that shape policy outcomes, particularly in environments marked by economic volatility, political instability, and social complexity. Drawing from his extensive experience in central banking and financial inclusion, Oluikpe provides a nuanced perspective on how policies are formulated, implemented, and often challenged by unforeseen variables.

The book is organized around seven critical forces—economy, politics, ambiguity, complexity, instability, resources, and execution—that Oluikpe argues are fundamental to understanding policy dynamics. Each chapter offers a thorough analysis of one of these forces, enriched by real-world examples and case studies that illustrate the unpredictable nature of policy work.

One of the standout features of “Swim or Sink” is its ability to bridge the gap between theory and practice. Oluikpe doesn’t just present abstract concepts; he grounds them in historical and recent events, making the content both understandable and relevant. For example, his discussion on the economy delves into how public perception and psychological factors can influence economic policy, often more powerfully than pure economic data. This is exemplified by his analysis of the 1992 U.S. recession and its impact on political outcomes.

Oluikpe’s exploration of the political dimension of policy is equally compelling. He highlights the often unpredictable and sometimes contradictory nature of political influence on policy decisions. The book’s global perspective, including discussions on immigration, nationalism and political turmoil in Europe and its impact on policy, broadens the reader’s understanding of how different political environments can lead to vastly different policy outcomes.

However, the book’s ambitious scope means that some sections might feel a bit cursory, especially for readers looking for a more detailed analysis of specific issues. Despite these minor limitations, “Swim or Sink” is a significant contribution to the field of policy studies. Oluikpe’s blend of theoretical insight and practical experience offers readers a comprehensive guide to navigating the complexities of policymaking in challenging environments. It’s a must-read for policymakers, scholars, and anyone interested in the intricate dynamics that influence public policy.

Lebura Sorbarikor, Rivers State University, Port Harcourt, Nigeria.