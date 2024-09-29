Surviving the streets: The resilience of Lagos’ street vendors

It’s 5:30 a.m. in Lagos, and the city is already stirring. As the first rays of sunlight filter through the smog-filled sky, Sade Adewole pushes her rickety wheelbarrow into the heart of Yaba Market, a popular spot on the mainland. Her tray is stacked with steaming bean cakes, known as akara, a morning staple for countless commuters. As she sets up her spot on a crowded street corner, the sound of blaring horns fills the air, competing with the loud calls of other vendors hawking their wares—fresh fruit, clothes, phone accessories, and even live chickens.

For Sade, this daily routine has been her reality for over a decade. “The streets are tough, but I’ve got mouths to feed,” she says, with a determined smile, as her hands move swiftly, wrapping hot akara in newspaper for a customer. By 7:00 a.m., the market will be packed, and the rush of buyers will begin. But for Sade and thousands like her, the challenges extend beyond the hustle of selling–-they face the ever-present threats of city enforcement officers, the dangers of dodging traffic, and the rising costs of doing business in one of Africa’s most expensive cities.

This is the world of Lagos’ Street vendors–-where survival, innovation, and sheer willpower intersect on every corner of the city’s frenetic streets.

Street vending, while informal, is a massive contributor to Lagos’ economy. According to International Labour Organization (ILO) estimates, about 1.2 million street vendors operate in Lagos alone. These vendors sell everything from food, clothes, and electronics to household goods, contributing significantly to the city’s estimated $136 billion economy. Despite this, their work remains largely unprotected and unregulated.

At dawn, Tunde Okafor wakes up in his cramped one-room apartment in Lawanson, Lagos, and heads to the local market to buy fresh fruits. By 6:30 a.m., he’s set up his mobile cart on a bustling street in Ojuelegba, where traffic from both commuters and vehicles creates a chaotic but lucrative selling environment. Tunde, who sells oranges, apples, and bananas, has been doing this for over five years.

“I make about ₦5,000 (about $3) profit on a good day, but there are times when I barely make anything,” he says, cutting through an orange with a knife, ready to serve it to a passing customer.

For Tunde and other vendors like him, street vending isn’t just a job—it’s a lifeline. In Lagos, one of the world’s fastest-growing megacities, where unemployment hovers around 33.3percent, informal jobs like street vending provide a crucial safety net. Over 65percent of Lagos’ economy operates in the informal sector, making people like Tunde the backbone of everyday commerce.

As Lagos continues to grow, the fate of its street vendors hangs in the balance. The city’s government has introduced several plans to modernise the economy, including a push for more formal marketplaces and stricter regulations on street vending. While these changes are aimed at reducing traffic congestion and improving urban planning, vendors fear they could lose their livelihoods.

“The government says they want to clean up the streets, but where will we go?” asks Tunde, with a shrug.

Urban planners, however, argue that street vendors could still have a place in the future of Lagos. According to a report by the Lagos State Government, plans are being developed to create designated zones for informal workers, allowing them to operate without clashing with the city’s modernisation efforts.

Funmi Adeola, a 29-year-old mother of two, sets up her small stall along the busy Mile 12 Market Road. Funmi sells fried yams and plantains to hungry passersby. Her hands move deftly between frying pans, as she juggles feeding her customers and keeping an eye on her two young children, who often sit by her side.

“I’ve been selling here for almost seven years,” she explains. “I used to be a tailor, but the competition was too tough, and the money was slow. Here, at least, I get to take home some cash every day.”

Funmi’s earnings, however, are subject to the whims of Lagos’ relentless city regulations. Like many other vendors, she faces the constant threat of harassment from local authorities.

“Last year, they came and seized all my goods,” she recalls. “I lost almost ₦50,000 ($30) that day. I had to borrow money from my family to start again.”

However, street vending comes with risks. Lagos’ roads are notoriously congested, and vendors who weave between cars in traffic are exposed to life-threatening accidents. A study by the Nigerian Institute of Safety Professionals showed that street vendors account for 15percent of pedestrian fatalities in the city. Vendors also struggle with poor access to healthcare, long working hours, and a lack of financial safety nets.

Funke Ojo, a young lady of about 28 is a point of sales (PoS) operator in Ikoyi Lagos.

She speaks to BusinessDay on the daily challenges she faces on a daily basis while seeking her daily bread.

“I do not have a shop; I operate under a tree close to one office. Local Government revenue officials come to collect all manner of fees from us. Apart from that the KAI (kick against indiscipline) operatives always come there to harass us. Every now and then they come to raid us. I don’t know what the government wants us to do. There are no jobs and in stead of going into criminality, we are trying to fend for ourselves, yet, they won’t allow us. The environment is toxic,” she says.

(Note that KAI has since been replaced with Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps, LAGESC).

Resilience amidst challenges

Despite these challenges, Lagos street vendors are known for their resilience. Many have devised creative strategies to survive and even thrive.

Samuel Adebayo, a 22-year-old electronics vendor, uses WhatsApp to communicate with his customers. “I take pictures of new stock and send them to people on my contact list. When they like something, they tell me, and I deliver it,” he explains.

By using mobile technology, Samuel has managed to expand his customer base beyond his immediate street location. He claims that almost 30percent of his sales now come from WhatsApp orders.

This embrace of technology among vendors is a growing trend in Lagos. In a report by Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, it was found that nearly 25percent of informal workers use digital tools to conduct business. Many vendors have also started using mobile payment platforms like OPay and Paga, reducing the need to handle large amounts of cash, which can be a security risk on the streets.

Role of communities

Street vendors often form tight-knit communities, supporting one another in times of need. In places like Oshodi Market, informal cooperatives known as “ajo” (rotational savings) are common. Vendors pool their daily earnings, and each week, one member of the group takes the entire sum to reinvest in their business or meet personal needs. This system helps vendors save and also creates a safety net for unexpected expenses.

“Without ajo, I don’t know how I would survive,” says Bimpe Falade, clothes seller in Ikeja. “It helps when business is slow, or when I need extra money for my children’s school fees.”

Lagos’ street vendors continue to face significant challenges—from police harassment to economic instability. Yet, they persist, driven by necessity and a deep entrepreneurial spirit. For many, street vending isn’t just about survival; it’s about carving out a future in a city that is constantly evolving.

As the sun sets over Lagos, Tunde and Funmi pack up their goods, ready to head home. Tomorrow, they’ll rise early, as they always do, ready to face another day in the bustling streets of Africa’s largest city—undaunted, resilient, and hopeful for what lies ahead.