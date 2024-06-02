Sundry Markets holds free medical outreach in host communities in Edo

Sundry Markets Limited (SML), a leading grocery retailer in Nigeria and owners of MarketSquare supermarkets, at the weekend, ended a week-long free medical outreach, benefiting thousands of people in its host communities across Edo State.

This initiative is part of SML’s commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR), aimed at enhancing the quality of life for residents in the communities where it operates.

The Edo State free medical outreach programme, planned by SML in collaboration with Pro-Health International (PHI), a non- governmental organization, held at Arougba Health Centre, Benin City, Edo State and is the second in the series after the Port Harcourt, Rivers State outing last year.

It focused on free medical consultations; general and specialised surgeries; eye examinations; blood sugar and high blood pressure checks.

Other service offerings at the programme include; dental examinations, laboratory investigations, health promotion and education.

“Every year, we continue to impact members of our host communities with our health intervention. This year, we are glad to be expanding our scope to reach the most vulnerable persons in Edo State with free and quality medical health services tailored to their needs”.

“SML recognises the challenge healthcare coverage poses in the Nigerian society that needs to be managed. As a responsible corporate brand, we consider this medical outreach as our modest contribution in the effort to help fill the current gaps in the healthcare access and delivery in the country,” Timothy Abati, manager, Marketing, SML said while fielding questions from journalists during the event.

Abati expressed satisfaction with the turnout of beneficiaries at the programme, even as he said that from Monday May 20, 2024 when the programme started up till Friday, May 24, 2024 when it ended, over 1500 persons with various health challenges benefitted from the free medical care.

The SML manager however, disclosed that the free medical outreach initiative is a continuous one designed by his organisation to assist with the health of the underserved members of the Nigerian society in communities where SML operates across the country.

