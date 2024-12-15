Sufficient budgetary allocation only way for Nigeria to diversify to agriculture – Uzodinma

The only way Nigeria can encourage the Agricultural sector is through sufficient budgetary allocations and efficient utilisation of allocated resources to guarantee poverty reduction, sustainable livelihood and enhanced food security in the country.

Hope Uzodinma, governor of Imo State, made the observation while delivering the 12th Convocation Lecture of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State.

While delivering the lecture titled ‘Agriculture and National Development in a Diversified Economy: A Vision of Renewed Hope through Town and Gown Entrepreneurial Partnerships,’ noted that as part of the efforts by Nigeria to diversify the economy through agriculture, it has implemented programmes towards achieving that objective.

These, he said, include the institution of the National Technology Innovation plan (NATIP) which was a four-year approved in 2021 to aid the country’s recovery from COVID-19.

He equally said that the country has also the Anchor Borrowers Programme aimed at assisting farmers in increasing agricultural production, creating rural employment and generally improving food security.

He pointed out that before the discovery and exploration of oil in the country, Agriculture was the mainstay of the economies of the three regions.

The Imo State governor, who was represented by Victor Nwachukwu, a professor and the state commissioner for Tertiary Education, noted that while the East depended on palm oil and its byproducts, the West had Cocoa as its base, whereas the North relied on its famous groundnut pyramids.

“Gradually, but steadily, the reliance on oil as a major income earner for Nigeria started waning, while attention was shifted to crude oil.

“Agricultural progress and national development are somewhat interwoven in that a country that achieves success in agriculture will likely fast-track its national development,” Uzodinma said.

He noted that in a developing country like Nigeria, agriculture was still a significant part of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

“It not only provides a livelihood for sizeable part of our population but drives economic growth through the production of food, raw materials and exports.

“A nation that records progress in agriculture will experience a leap in National Development through food security, employment generation,

particularly in the rural areas, poverty reduction, rural development, sustainable and industrial, social stability and finally, trade, and foreign exchange earnings,” he further asserted.

Uzodinma therefore, posited that agriculture was a fundamental pillar for national development, influencing economic stability, social equity and environmental sustainability.

He explained that “Town and Gown” was used to refer the relationship in ancient university towns like Oxford, Cambridge and Durham.

The governor noted that during those days, teachers and students were residents on campus while only few non-academic staff resided outside the university campus.

He noted that those inside the campuses were referred to as gowns while those outside were identified as towns.

He explained that such scenario cannot be found now in Nigerian universities.

Uzodinma cited Michael Okpara University, Umudike to buttress his point where he said according to his findings, some students live in Ariam, Umuahia town, Olokoro while a few lucky ones reside at Umudike, Amawom and Ahiaeke.

“In the context of renewed hope through the establishment of town and gown entrepreneurial partnerships, we return to examine how MOUAU is working symbiotically with the towns surrounding it with maximum benefits.

“I know that commercial activities are also provided by them while you are their major buyers thus, sustaining their economies.

“I am also mindful of the fact that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the establishment of Agric Incubation Centre (ABIC) here in MOUAU. I am told that with the quality of staff you have at the centre, people from not only Abia but the neighbouring states will become beneficiaries,” the governor noted.

He eulogised Michael Okpara, the late charismatic premier of Eastern Nigeria, after whom the University was named.

He disclosed that Okpara still remains his model till tomorrow.

“Earlier in the year, I was privileged to deliver a lecture in his honour where I wholeheartedly adopted his developmental method of Agriculture and industrialisation as a way forward in our drive to offer good governance to our people.

“For this reason, I will always have sentimental attachment to this institution,” he said.

While also speaking on Agriculture as a catalyst for economic diversification, Uzodinma said that Nigeria was clamouring for the diversification of the economy away from oil to Agriculture, noting that there have been some countries where the emphasis was a movement from Agriculture to others.

“It is imperative to note that diversification does not mean abandoning what yields income for the economy. It simply means value chain addition to enhance the GDP, especially in exports,” he explained.

Uzodinma drew inference from the leadership philosophy of Michael Okpara during his premiership Eastern Nigeria noting governments at all levels paid scant attention to Agriculture at the beginning of the so called oil boom of 1970s just after the civil war.

“The resulting affluence was used in the development of both economic and social infrastructure, but this was almost restricted to the urban areas to the detriment of the rural areas.

“This resulted in the massive migration of young people from the rural areas to the urban areas.

“One direct consequence of this mass exodus is a rapid decline in agricultural production,” he hinted.

The Imo State governor noted that the consequence of this error of governance was being felt until today and will continue to be felt until the country takes deliberate steps to reverse it.

He acknowledged the fact that although agriculture was still contributing to the country’s GDP, a deliberate effort was needed to ensure that it contributes more than it contributes currently.

Uzodinma posited that the ultimate aim should be to work towards to making agriculture replace oil as the mainstay of Nigeria’s economy “Like all non-renewable resources, the oil wells will dry up one day. What happens to our economy when the day comes? In addition, many countries are reducing their dependence on oil and this is a potent threat to our economy. Sooner than later, fuel-driven cars will only be seen in the museums,” Uzodinma warned.

The governor equally emphasised the importance of research as the catalyst for Agricultural revolution, and indeed in every human endeavour that requires careful, deliberate and determined planning and implementation.

“Research as we all know is a creative and systematic work undertaken to increase the stock of knowledge.

“It involves the collection, organisation and analysis of evidence to increase understanding of a particular topic,” he stated.

Uzodinma regretted that that agricultural production in Nigeria is abysmally low adding that it could be simply described as unproductive.

“It is disheartening that a country of over 200 million predominantly young population, sitting on vastly arable and fertile land of about 924,000 square kilometers, and blessed with the best possible seasons is unable to feed herself.

“Instead, we rely on food importation from much smaller and less-endowed countries to us,” the governor bemoaned.

Uzodinma therefore, opined that his thought on the issue was that with Agriculture, Michael Okpara made Eastern Nigeria’s economy the fastest growing one in sub-Saharan African.

“I am happy this prestigious University of Agriculture (MOUAU) is placing emphasis on the inseparable link between agriculture and national development. On the other hand my happiness is incomplete because we are yet to reach the Promised Land in agriculture, national development and economic diversification.

“Of course, we have made some progress the years, but if look back to where we began and where we are, it would be obvious that our best days in terms of the contribution of Agriculture to economic and national development are behind us,” he noted.

He posited that agriculture remains the basis for national development and national security, adding that a nation that cannot feed itself is not indeed sovereign.

“Truth be told, focusing on agriculture can revitalise our rural areas, or as we like to say ‘lift millions out’ and thus, create a more balanced economy across the country,” he said.

The convocation lecturer finally asserted that the future of Agriculture depended on the ability and willingness of the country to keep innovating, keep researching and keep pushing the boundaries of what is possible.

