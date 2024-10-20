Stop evil predictions about Nigeria, Owoseni warns ‘prophets of doom’

Gideon Owoseni, the spiritual head/visioner of African Jerusalem Ministry, Ibadan, has advised Nigerians not to listen to clerics who are making evil predictions about the country.

“People who are making evil predictions, they should not listen to them again. Those who are making evil predictions about Nigeria should be cautioned. Nigeria will still be peaceful. Let us say the truth. The masses should understand that Nigeria is a God’s country,” Owoseni, who is also the founder of Cherubim and Seraphim Solution Assembly, said.

He noted that Nigeria will still be great and regain its lost glory because it has the capacity to be a leading country across the globe, while saying that the present economic problems facing the country are temporary.

“But, Nigeria will still be great. We should not be discouraged about the situation now. Three people are destroying the country, the religious leaders, politicians and the journalists,” he said during a press conference heralding the official opening/commissioning of the ministry’s Pool of Bethesda, the spiritual pool that would heal anybody suffering from spiritual problems.

Flanked by other members of the ministry, Owoseni said “People are hungry; people are in pain in Nigeria because there is no more discipline today in the country. There are still prophets of God. I am weeping for Nigeria. People like darkness more than the light.

He pointed out that clerics, political office holders and journalists have major roles to play for the country to move forward.

Saying that journalists also have enormous roles to play, the cleric said “my presence here at the press conference is to express my feelings about the nation. I am the visioner of the African Jerusalem Ministry. This will be a great advantage for the whole of Africa.

“Journalists, the role you play are enormous. Journalists always investigate but you do not investigate again. You are not working the way you worked before.

“They said Tinubu, Abacha and Buhari did not perform well. What role did the religious leaders play? I beg all of you to please promote peace. I see light as the future of Nigeria. There is a need for Nigeria to be liberated.”

The man of God told the gathering that the activities of commissioning of the Pool of Bethesada which commenced on Friday October 18 with prayers for the country, praise and worship and the final commissioning, was concluded on Saturday October 19.

