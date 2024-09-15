Starfield students urged to remain goal-oriented as 84 graduates with exceptional results

L-R: Sara Oyinloye, principal of the college; Chris Eigbe, school administrator; Juliana Eigbe, founder of the college; Tinuoye Brielle, best-graduating student; Udeigwe-Anowai Chinenye, graduating students, and Ayinde Saludeen school supervisor, at the 2024 graduation ceremony of Starfield College, Lagos.

Starfield College Lagos has urged students to remain focused and goal-oriented in life as they advance in their academic pursuits.

This comes as 84 students from the college graduated with outstanding performance in their Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and the May/June 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Speaking at the 2024 graduation ceremony of Starfield College, Chris Eigbe, director of studies of Starfield College, admonished the graduating students to use their potential to achieve success and make a positive impact on society.

He prayed their future be filled with endless possibilities, exciting adventures and boundless success.

“I want you to continue to shine brightly in your next endeavour and to remain worthy ambassadors of this college,” he said.

He further commended the teachers and parents for their support in enabling the students to excel in the two major examinations, through investing in the children and supporting the college management.

According to the WASSCE result, four students namely Oyinloye Ojonugwa, Ndukife Obiora, Ntia Oghenevoke and Alabi Oluwatobiloba obtained 8As.

Another four students including Udeigwe-Anowai Chinenye, Babafemi-Dada Hannah, Omolade Perpetual and Ade-Idowu Adetoro, got 7As in the exam.

Tinuoye Brielle, who scored 313 in the UTME, best in English and joint best in Physics received the director’s award and emerged the valedictorian.

Udeigwe-Anowai Chinenye scored 296 and was best in Mathematics; John Odiekachukwu got 310 and best in Chemistry; Alabi Oluwatobiloba scored 306 and joint best in Physics; Omolade Perpetual got 305, and Olajumoke Kolade scored 300.

Others include Atoyebi Victoria scored 299, Fatoye Raphael 298, Babafemi-Dada Hannah 296, Udeigwe-Anowai Chinenye 296 and Ndukife Obiora 293.

Sara Oyinloye, principal of the college, said the management of the school was immensely proud of the exceptional accomplishment of the students.

According to Oyinloye, the student’s performances were a reflection of their commitment to excellence, dedication to learning, and spirit resilience.

“Our students recorded a 100 percent pass rate. We have 8As, 7As, 6As, and 5As. It was a good outing. In UTME, we have students, who scored 313, 310, 306, 305, 300 and other top scorers,” she said.

She said the vision of the college is to be the best and strive for excellence continually.

Oyinloye reminded the students that they have been trained to be the best among their peers, adding that some of the college students have graduated from notable universities with first-class honours.

The principal tasked the students to embrace technology but warned them to be careful with social media.

Some of the students shared their six-year journey and academic success in WASSCE and UTME.