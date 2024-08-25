SOS Children’s Village disburses N60m economic grant to 10 Borno communities

SOS Children’s Village in Nigeria has reiterated its readiness to foster economic independence of vulnerable families through establishment of Village Saving Loan Association (VSLAs) worth N60million in 10 communities in Borno State.

The Chief Programme Officer, SOS Children’s Villages Nigeria, Adelopo Ayodeji stated this at the distribution of VSLA Grant ceremony held in Maiduguri.

Ayodeji said the initiative was aimed to strengthen the entrepreneurship skills and enhance the livelihood of the vulnerable families and well-being of the children affected by the insurgency.

He explained that in line with SOS children’s villages Nigeria strategic objectives, they identified 10 communities, provided them with start-up kits, training, and practical guidance on managing VSLAs.

“With the disbursement of N60 million in grants to the VSLAs across ten communities today, we are not just investing in business but we are investing in the future of the families. We are investing in the education, health, and nutrition of children, in their livelihoods, and overall well-being of these communities.

“The women who are leading these VSLAs are unsung heroes of our society. Their resilience, ingenuity, and determination are the foundation upon which we can build a more prosperous and equitable future,” he said.

Ayodeji reiterated continuous collaboration with the Borno State, partners and the broader community to ensure that these VSLAs not only survive but also grow, and overcome the current economic hardship in the state.

The Chief Advisor, Mairo Mandara, the Office for Coordination for Sustainable Development and Humanitarian Response, represented by Hajiya Babi Mala thanked the organisers for the laudable initiative, urging the beneficiaries to make better use of empowerment grant and train others on how to be self employed.