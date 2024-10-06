SITEI 2024: CSR-in-Action announces competition for Africa’s extractive sector

CSR-in-Action has introduced an innovative competition at the upcoming 2024 Sustainability in the Extractive Industries (SITEI) Conference, set for October 22. The competition aims to inspire creative solutions in green financing within Africa’s mining and oil industries.

Titled “Designing a Game-Changing Green-Financing Solution for Africa’s Extractive Sector,” the competition invites participants to propose sustainable financing models that address the environmental and social challenges facing Nigeria’s extractive industries. It is open to both individuals and teams, offering a platform to showcase innovative ideas that can drive positive change.

Bekeme Olowola, Chief Executive of CSR-in-Action and SITEI Convener, said, “The global push for sustainability calls for innovative solutions applicable to real-world challenges. This competition provides a space for forward-thinking individuals to propose ideas that can reshape Africa’s extractive sector.”

The competition timeline is as follows: submissions are due by 14 October 2024. Participants must submit a 500-700 word written pitch via email to [email protected], outlining their proposed sustainability solutions for the extractive sector and how these align with green financing principles. Thereafter, five finalists will be shortlisted based on innovation, feasibility, scalability, and impact. They will be invited to deliver a five-minute virtual pitch on 16 October 2024.

The top two finalists will attend an in-person recording session in Lagos on 20 October 2024. The final winner will be selected via real-time audience voting during the SITEI 2024 conference on 22 October.

Prizes include ₦250,000 and a media feature for the winner, while the runner-up will receive a plaque and media recognition.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

