Showmax partners Firewood Jollof to deepen Nigeria’s street food culture

Showmax, a video-on-demand streaming service provider, has partnered Firewood Rice Nigeria for its first-ever Firewood Jollof Festival held on Saturday November 30, 2024, at the Muri Okunola Park in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The inaugural firewood jollof festival aimed at redefining food festival experiences in Nigeria by blending entertainment with authentic Nigerian street food and cultural experiences.

“We are excited to be a part of the Firewood Jollof Festival, as it gives us the opportunity to provide meaningful and memorable engagements with customers, and showcase a range of content on our platform this festive season,” Tope Oshunkeye, executive head of marketing West Africa, MultiChoice Nigeria, stated.

She disclosed that for every firewood jollof meal bought at the festival, attendees got between one to three months of Showmax Entertainment mobile plans to stream, watch and binge a vast library of local and international movies, series, kids’ shows and documentaries from the comfort of a mobile device.

“This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to showcasing the richness of our culture through food, fashion and music. Together, we aim to create an unforgettable experience that will bring people together and inspire new stories to be shared,” Oshunkeye stated.

Chizoma Chukwueke, MD/CEO, Firewood Jollof Nigeria, disclosed that the festival was aimed at bridging the gap between Nigeria’s historical culinary style with some blend of entertainment.

“After eight years of perfecting our craft, we’re thrilled to partner with Showmax to elevate the Firewood Jollof experience to new heights. This festival represents the pinnacle of our journey and the beginning of an exciting new chapter in Nigerian culinary entertainment.”

Beyond the festival, Showmax is also keeping the holiday spirit alive with its “Holiday Tree-Ts for You” campaign, featuring a lineup of festive content. Highlights include Showmax Originals like Princess on a Hill, Wura Season 3, and Style Magnate, along with Africa Magic favorites such as Fairytale Wedding, Italo, and Omera.

Share