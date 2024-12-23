Samande’s debut book’ In her hands’ set to launch in February 2025

Serial entrepreneur and Chief Executive Officer of Majeurs Holdings, Demi Samande, is set to launch her debut book, In Her Hands: Shaping the Future of Manufacturing in Africa, in February 2025.

The book, a memoir chronicling Samande’s entrepreneurial journey, draws from her modest beginnings in a London apartment to her rise unto becoming a renowned furniture manufacturer in West Africa. In Her Hands captures real-life experiences in a compelling and thought-provoking narrative that emphasizes the power of resilience and creativity in driving positive social change.

Published by Routledge, the book provides a unique perspective on shaping the future of manufacturing in Africa and serves as a practical guide for entrepreneurs and investors committed to fostering transformative growth and sustainable success.

Focusing on the potential of manufacturing in Africa, the book explores how the continent can harness its resources to attract the value and recognition it deserves on the international stage. It also highlights the importance of storytelling in driving industries, offering pathways for learning and serving as a bridge between established industry players and emerging entrepreneurs.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, Samande stated, “In Her Hands is about unifying the African continent around a shared goal of prosperity. It’s about recognizing our potential and understanding that the power to change the narrative about manufacturing in Africa lies in our hands.”

“When I moved to Nigeria to start my business, I realized there was a significant gap in knowledge. Many manufacturers had been in the industry for 20 to 25 years, yet their stories were unknown. If these stories had been available, they could have saved me time and effort during my early days. With this book, I wanted to capture those stories so that entrepreneurs like myself have a template to guide them.”

In line with her vision to develop youth capacity, foster innovation, and inspire a new generation passionate about Africa’s manufacturing revolution, Samande has pledged a portion of the book’s proceeds to fund scholarships for artisanal training at Majeurs Academy.

The academy aims to train 400 students next year in two cohorts of 200 students each. Participants will receive accommodation and meals throughout their stay, allowing them to fully immerse themselves in the training.

Discussing the academy’s growth, Samande remarked, “Last year, we had six students; this year, we have 15. Next year, we’ve partnered with organizations to sponsor two cohorts of students attending the academy.”

With In Her Hands and Samande is pioneering a future of education, innovation and growth within Africa’s manufacturing sector driven by knowledge.

