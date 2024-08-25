Seplat energy trains 381 teachers, CIEs in Edo, Delta

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to host communities, the management of Seplat Energy Plc has flagged off training for 381 teachers and Chief Inspectors of Education in Edo and Delta States.

The 2024 training was for 359 teachers and 22 Chief Inspectors of Education in Edo and Delta States.

The training organised under the Seplat Teachers Empowerment Programme (STEP) in partnership with NEPL Joint Venture was geared towards the human capital development of public and private secondary schools in the state.

Speaking at the flagging off of the programme in Benin City, Chioma Afe, director, External Affairs & Social Performance, Seplat Energy Plc, said since the inception of the programme five years ago, a total of 1,373 have benefitted from the programme.

Afe said the beneficiaries represented 1,264 secondary school teachers and 109 Chief Inspectors of Education (CIEs) across the states.

She added that the beneficiaries were equipped with essential skills in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM).

She also added that for the 359 teachers and 22 Chief Inspectors of Education qualified for the 2024 edition from both states undergone

4 day-long residential training.

Afe further added that the Seplat Energy with the empowerment programme seeks to improve the quality of education and teaching in the host states and the country by investing in teachers through this programme.

“The STEP initiative empowers Teachers by providing them with resources to support their delivery of quality teaching in our host states.

“It starts with a four-day residential workshop which provides leadership, self-improvement introduction to Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) training and its application to teaching.

“The teachers are also provided with STEAM gadgets and Apps to support their delivery of quality teaching in our host states,” she said.

Afe explained that the organisation is in partnership with Microsoft which has access to thousands of teacher-focus curriculum.

She added that Microsoft has included the curriculum into the Apps so that the teachers have an enhance scope to learn from.

In her remarks, Ero Ugiagbe, functioning Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Edo State, noted that the investment of Seplat Energy Plc in education demonstrates its commitment to the growth and development of the state and the nation.

Ugiagbe also commended Seplat energy for its commitment to improving the quality of education through initiative like STEP.

According to her, “The STEP programme aligns with our ministry’s goals, and we appreciate SEPLAT’s contribution to capacity building for our teachers.

“The focus on STEAM education and leadership development will undoubtedly enhance teaching methods and student outcomes.”

In her goodwill message, Rose Ezewu, Delta State commissioner for secondary education noted that through STEP, SEPLAT is not only enhancing the quality of teaching and learning but also shaping the future of the two states and Nigeria in general.

Ezewu represented by Justina Ishaka, deputy director, Secondary education, added that teachers are the backbone of educational system and empowering them is crucial to unlocking the full potential of students.

She said since inception of the empowerment programme over 500 teachers in Delta State have been provided with the skills, knowledge and support they need to succeed.

“For us in Delta State, the SEPLAT Teachers Empowerment Programme (STEP) is more than just a training initiative, rather, it is a comprehensive approach to education reforms.

“This will no doubt create the ripple effect and positive change in our schools and communities,” she added.

She urged other organisations to look seriously and prioritise human capital development just as SEPLAT is doing and continues to do.

Speaking on behalf of the teachers, Adeosun Abraham Opeolu, who commended the Seplat/Energy Plc for the empowerment programme, said that the training has expanded their horizons.

Opeolu thanked Seplat and commended the initiative, saying it is second to none in the country.

On his part, Nicolas Foucart, managing director, NNPC Exploration & Production Limited (NEPL), said that the NEPL/Seplat JV STEP Programme is one of the key contributions to the communities in which they operate.

Foucart, represented by Uzoma Ezulu, deputy manager, Operations Management, said: “We all recognise the indispensable role teachers play in shaping the future, and through STEP, we express our gratitude for their tireless efforts.”

He said that the organisation was committed to continuing supporting teachers and ensuring that they have the resources they need to succeed.