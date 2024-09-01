Senator Alli’s summer coaching initiative yields results, as beneficiaries celebrate

The holiday coaching programme sponsored by Sharafadeen Alli, a senator representing Oyo South Senatorial District under the All Progressive Alliance (APC), has begun to yield remarkable results, with beneficiaries praising the initiative as their academic performances show significant improvement.

The programme, which aims to enhance the educational standing of students within the Oyo South Senatorial District, has already made a noticeable impact, with many students achieving commendable success in their examinations.

The holiday coaching programme launched in 2023 to provide SS2 students intensive lessons during the holiday period, initially covered 18 centres across the nine local government areas within the Oyo South Senatorial District (two centres per local government).

Recognizing the growing need for educational support, the senator expanded the initiative to 20 centres this year, allowing more students to benefit from the ongoing free educational assistance.

In 2023, to evaluate the effectiveness of the coaching, a mock examination was conducted at the end of the programme.

The top three students from each of the 18 centres were rewarded with scholarships covering their West African Examinations Council (WAEC) fees, a significant financial relief for many families in the district.

Reflecting on the programme’s success, Alli announced further support for students who secure admission to higher institutions.

In collaboration with Good Governance and Development Initiative (GGDI), an NGO, Alli pledged at least N100,000 to each of the 54 students who gained admission this year.

“This support will continue annually until they graduate, provided they maintain a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) not lower than a Second Class Upper grade,” Senator Alli said.

The senator’s initiative has not only alleviated the financial burden on many families but has also motivated students to strive for academic excellence.

Some parents in their various remarks have also lauded Alli’s foresight and dedication to education.

They said that Alli’s holiday coaching programme was more than just a temporary intervention, and part of a broader vision to nurture the next generation of leaders in the Oyo South Senatorial District.

“This initiative has taken a great deal of financial pressure off our shoulders. Senator Alli has given our children a chance to succeed, and we are deeply grateful,” some of them said.

His commitment to supporting the students throughout their academic journey underscores his dedication to building a brighter future for the community.

As the programme continues to expand, its positive impact on students becomes increasingly evident.

The outstanding results achieved by the students serve as a testament to the programme’s success and an inspiration for other leaders to follow.

Meanwhile, beneficiaries have expressed immense gratitude, emphasising the critical role the holiday coaching classes played in their academic achievements.

“Before attending the holiday coaching classes, I struggled with several subjects. The teachers at the centres were patient and helped me understand difficult concepts.

“The mock exam was a great way to identify areas where I needed improvement, and having my WAEC fees covered was a huge relief,” a beneficiary said.

“I thank God and Senator Alli for this initiative. I sat for the West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and my result was very outstanding,” another beneficiary said.

A female student beneficiary said that the lasting impact of the initiative would be felt for years to come as the students continue to excel and contribute positively to society.

“Senator Alli has shown us what it means to be a leader who genuinely cares about the people. I hope that one day I can give back to my community in the same way,” she said.