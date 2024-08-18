Senator Alli urges Nigerian youth to harness digital technology for progress

Sharafadeen Alli, a senator, who represents the Oyo South Senatorial Zone, has stressed the importance of equipping young people with skills and knowledge needed to navigate the digital landscape and contribute meaningfully to the country’s development.

The senator, while felicitating with Nigerian youth on the 2024 International Youth Day, emphasised the critical role of the youth in shaping the future of Nigeria, particularly in the digital age and encouraged them to be proactive in using technology to create positive change.

Reiterating his belief in the power of the youth to drive Nigeria towards a brighter and more prosperous future through digital innovation as well as sustainable development, he urged them to harness the power of digital technology for sustainable development.

In a statement signed by Akeem Abas, his special adviser on media, and made available to newsmen in Ibadan, he called on the youth to seize the opportunities presented by the digital revolution.

Alli acknowledged the challenges facing the Nigerian youth, particularly in the areas of unemployment and access to quality education.

Speaking on the theme of the 2024 celebration, “From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development”, the lawmaker said that it reflected the immense potential that digital innovation holds for achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He assured them of his commitment to supporting policies and initiatives that would empower young people and create conducive environment for them to thrive.

According to him, the future of Nigeria rests on the shoulders of the youth, and their active participation in nation-building is indispensable.

The lawmaker also called on governments at all levels, private sector stakeholders as well as civil society organisations to invest more in digital infrastructure and education.

He also commended Oba Owolabi Olakunlehin, the Olubadan, for his continuous efforts to uphold the traditions and values that have long defined Ibadanland, while congratulating Rashidi Ladoja, former governor of the state, on his recent elevation as Otun-Olubadan of Ibadanland, a beaded crown-wearing Oba.