Senator Alli tours zone, sues for unity, resilience

Sharafadeen Alli, a senator, representing the (APC-Oyo South) at the National Assembly, has encouraged Nigerians to remain hopeful and resilient, expressing confidence that Nigeria’s economic challenges would be surmounted in due course.

Alli made the assertion during his recent three-day tour of the Ibarapa Zone, where he engaged with leaders of the APC, youths and community leaders.

In a statement signed by Akeem Abas, his special adviser on media, the senator had embarked on the tour in response to an invitation from APC leaders in Ibarapa towards fostering unity within the party.

The tour also provided a platform for discussing pressing national issues with stakeholders from the three local governments in the zone: Ibarapa East, Ibarapa Central and Ibarapa North.

Addressing APC Zonal leaders, Senator Alli emphasised the importance of grassroots engagement during times of national economic distress.

He stated that open dialogue between political leaders and the people was essential for tackling Nigeria’s current socio-economic challenges.

“We are in a difficult time as a nation, but we must not lose hope. The APC remains committed to finding solutions to these economic difficulties.

“This can only be achieved by working together and understanding the specific needs of each region. I am optimistic that there is going to be light at the end of the tunnel,” Alli said.

The lawmaker assured the leaders that the President Bola Tinub-led administration is working tirelessly to stabilise the economy, while pledging to continue advocating for more beneficial policies.

Earlier, Timothy Jolaoso, the APC Zonal leader in Ibarapa, expressed appreciation to the senator for being responsive to the needs of the zone.

He commended the senator’s achievements over the past 15 months and described him as a representative with an unwavering commitment to the people.

Jolaoso however, sought clarification on the Federal Government’s efforts toward addressing the nation’s economic challenges.

In his meeting with local APC leaders, Alli emphasised the importance of unity and collaboration, stating that the party’s success in future elections depends largely on grassroots cohesion.

He urged party members to put aside their differences and focus on working together for the betterment of the community and the nation.

“It is essential that we remain united, especially during these challenging times. Our strength lies in our ability to work together, and division will only hinder the progress we all seek for our communities and our nation,” Alli said.

During the tour, Alli also met with community leaders where he listed his achievements over the past 15 months, assuring them of his commitment to implementing more people-oriented projects in Ibarapa.

He stressed the need for local and state government interventions to mitigate the impact of the economic crisis on the lives of rural dwellers.

“The economic challenges facing our country have hit rural areas like Ibarapa the hardest. We must advocate for increased investments in agriculture, infrastructure, and education to revitalise the local economy and create jobs for our youth,” Alli said.

He noted further that while the federal government continues its national reforms, addressing the economic challenges at the local level is crucial to alleviate the difficulties faced by everyday citizens.

In his interaction with youths during the tour, Alli stressed the vital role played by the youth in shaping the future of Nigeria.

He acknowledged the frustrations many young people experience due to unemployment, urging them to stay hopeful while actively engaging in politics and community development.

“Job creation is a top priority, but we must also equip our youth with the skills and mindset necessary to succeed in today’s economy.

“I am working with stakeholders to bring more vocational training and entrepreneurship opportunities, especially in agriculture, where Ibarapa has immense potential,” he said.

The senator encouraged the youth to take advantage of existing government programmes designed to support students, small businesses and agricultural ventures.

He reiterated that sustainable development in Nigeria can only be achieved through the active participation of young people.