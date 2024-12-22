Rotary club Akure metro empowers 80 Ondo students with scholarship

The Rotary Club of Akure Metro has taken a significant step in advancing education by awarding scholarships to 80 deserving girls in Ondo state at Fiwasaye Girls Grammar School, Akure, the state capital.

This initiative, a grant initiated during the tenure of Rotarian Sani Akmed Sagab as District Governor of Rotary International, District 9125. The Rotary Foundation (Grant number DG2464799) for the 2023/2024 Rotary year, reflects Rotary’s unwavering commitment to education and community service.

BusinessDay reports that the ceremony was met with immense gratitude from parents, guardians, and teachers, who commended Rotary International for its impactful gesture.

They also appealed for similar support to be extended to other underprivileged students in future Rotary years.

Kelvin Meyeyin, chairman of the Scholarship Committee, urged parents to ensure that the scholarship funds are directed towards their children’s education.

He further announced a career guidance workshop slated for January 21, 2025 at Aquinas College, Akure as the the second phase of the programme.

Also, at the event was Oluwasegunota Bolarinwa, who was the immediate past president of Rotary club, Akure Metro whose tenure designed the project.

