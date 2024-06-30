Rivers to partner NDLEA in fight against illicit drug use

Rivers State Government has promised to partner more with the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to sensitise pupils and students in the state on the dangers of drug abuse and use of illicit drugs.

Adaeze Chidinma Oreh, Rivers State commissioner for Health, who made this known in Port Harcourt at an event to mark the ‘2024 anti-drug day’, said that the Rivers State Government under Governor Siminalaiye Fubara would do everything possible to increase activities that would reduce drug abuse in the state, through sensitisation.

Oreh, who is also a public health specialist, charged religious leaders, traditional rulers, NDLEA and other security agencies, school administrators, among others to address the issue of substance abuse in the state.

She explained that the event organised by the State Ministry of Health in collaboration with NDLEA was aimed at educating young ones on the dangers of drug abuse and use of illicit drugs

She further said that the Rivers State Government would set up a taskforce that would move into communities to tackle the issue of drug abuse headlong, especially by moving to where the substances are supplied and stop the supply cycle.

Aniele Promise, chairman, Rivers State chapter of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, explained that drug abuse increases insecurity, rape, school dropout, among others.

Julian Wealth, representative of the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, tasked parents and guardians to monitor their children and wards, respectively and educate them on the dangers of drug abuse and its negative impact on society.

The Police boss urged everyone to be vigilant, especially on those causing naissance, due to drug abuse.