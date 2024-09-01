Rivers structure: Wike dares PDP governors, threatens to put fire in their states

Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has vowed to fight anyone who plans to take over his People’s Democratic Party (PDP) structure in Rivers State.

The former Rivers State Governor warned that he would cause a political crisis in their states if any PDP governor tried interfering in the party’s affairs in the South-South state.

The PDP governors, who had met in Taraba State on August 23, weighed in on the crisis rocking the party in the state and reiterated their support for Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The PDP Fovernors’ Forum, in a communique read by its Chairman and Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, called for a review of the party congress outcome to restore Fubara’s leadership role in the state.

Speaking at the PDP Secretariat in Port Harcourt on Saturday during the party’s state congress, Wike urged the PDP governors to stay clear of the party’s affairs in Rivers.

“Let me assure all of you, not while we live will anybody take away the structure of PDP from us. But let me tell people, I hear some governors who say they will take over the structure and give back to somebody.

Read also: Wike dismisses rumoured planned defection to APC

“I pity those governors because I will put fire in their states. When God has given you peace, you say you don’t want peace anything you see you take.

“Because I heard they got some money from a signature bonus, and so their heads are getting big that you will put a hand in my own state. Prepare because I have the capacity to also do the same thing in your own state.

“Whether you are from Bauchi, I don’t give a damn, whichever state you are from, as far as I know, that you are trying to put yourself in Rivers State, your hand will get burnt, and you will never sleep in your state.”

The Rivers PDP has been in crisis following the fallout between Wike and his successor, who was absent at the congress.

In attendance alongside the FCT minister were some serving and past lawmakers at both federal and state levels, former council chairmen, and other party faithful.