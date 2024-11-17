Rivers ends 44 years of policy darkness for Ministry of Youth and Development

L-R: Chisom Gbali (Commissioner for Youth & Development) with Christiana Ibinabo Idasefiema, SDN Project Officer after the handover of the youth policy blueprint in PH

…As SDN presents policy blueprint

The 44 years of managing the youths of Rivers State without a policy is said to be over.

This is because Stakeholder Democracy Network (SDN), an international civil society organization, has produced and submitted a policy blueprint, which seems to send government officials into jubilation, and also marks the end of 44 years of wallowing in darkness while trying to develop young people in the state.

This seems to lead to huge excitement in the oil-rich state.

The excitement was captured by Chisom Gbali (PhD), Commissioner of Youth and Development, Rivers State, when he formally received the policy blueprint.

The commissioner, who said that the governor was waiting for such a policy handbook due to his huge interest in matters concerning the youth, described the development as wonderful articulation and a game changer.

“This will help to drive the youth and with the youth. It will guide the state. This is one of our greatest achievements of this ministry in 44 years,” Gbali said.

“This is the first-ever CSO to develop a document like this. Governor Sim Fubara will be excited to receive this because he has received good ideas to enable him mainstream people-oriented policies. It has been 44 years of wallowing in darkness in this ministry.”

The commissioner assured that all the 23 local councils in the state and all those who mean well for the state would get access to the rich content of the well-researched document.

He noted that almost 80 percent of the population of Rivers State is made up of young people, while debunking the notion that young people in the state were not hard working.

Read also: Rivers crisis now in auto-pilot

“Our youth are ready. All they need is to show them what to do. You will see the manifestation of this effort. Rivers State people are happy with you, so do more. It is a rising tide of peace and rains of peace,” the commissioner said.

Presenting the books, Christiana Ibinabo Idasefiema, SDN project officer, said that the project was aimed at deepening accountability.

“This is about policy that speaks to the needs of the people. SDN is about inclusivity and this is a significant milestone. We believe it will not be left on the shelf,” she said.

Throwing some light on the thematic areas, the project officer mentioned ICT, which he described as the new oil, agriculture, and creative industry. “With these efforts, youth will create their own jobs.”

ThankGod Okorisha, a journalist and development practitioner, who is currently working with SDN, introduced the policy framework as an all-encompassing one. Franklin Nelson, executive director, Community Resource Development Foundation (CREDEF), one of the partners, said that he was proud to participate in such a historic project that set the youth of the state on a path of guided development for economic acceleration.

Share