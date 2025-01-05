Ride-hailing industry gets boost as Drop Innovations debuts in Nigeria

L-R: Oyewole James, procurement manager at Carmedis Limited; Tope Adamson, chief technology officer of Drop Innovation Limited; Oladeinde Moyosore, chief executive officer of Drop Innovation Limited; Philip Ogar, unit commander, FRSC Lagos Island and Olasunkanmi Ojowuro, director, transport operations, Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, during the launch of Drop Innovations (Ridesharing app, and web platform for car sales) in Lagos, recently.

Nigeria’s ride-hailing sector has received a new boost as Drop Innovations Limited officially unveiled its operation in the country aimed at advancing customers and driver experience.

The new entry, according to the company, marks the beginning of a new chapter in Nigeria’s transportation and logistics industry with the introduction of a service that will ensure travelling convenience and connect with customers.

The ride-hailing firm would commence its first phase of operation with over 3,000 drivers in Lagos, Abuja, and Ibadan respectively.

Speaking at the launch of the new ride-hailing platform service, Moyosore Oladeinde, chief executive officer of Drop Innovations Limited, said the launch is the culmination of months of hard work to build a future of reliable, safe, and convenient services that will change lives and redefine mobility in Nigeria.

She said the company is out to deploy innovative strategies that would make the ride-hailing platform convenient by enabling users to independently set the prices for their trip, while drivers can choose the most profitable and convenient orders.

“We’re here to serve you, whether you’re booking a ride, renting a car, or delivering a package. We want to make your life easier, your commute safer, and your experience better than ever before,” she said.

Oladeinde said that one of the key elements that set Drop apart from other ride-hailing platforms is its fair fare pricing structure, which would enable riders to spend less and drivers to make more.

According to her, each ride has been carefully structured in fares to ensure affordability without compromising on service quality.

“We have designed our fare system to ensure that you take home more earnings with each ride. Our commission is just 8.5 percent, which is one of the lowest in the industry, ensuring that you keep the lion’s share of your earnings. We understand that drivers are the backbone of this industry, and we are committed to providing the best earning opportunities for you,” she added.

On the issues of safety and security, she said drivers would go through a rigorous background check, and vehicles are regularly inspected to meet the highest standards.

“We have integrated an in-app SOS feature, allowing both riders and drivers to feel safe knowing they can quickly alert authorities in case of an emergency,” she said.

Tope Adamson, chief technology officer said the company values customer service and has taken it as part of its top priority.

