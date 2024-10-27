Resilience and creativity in Nigerian public health management

Chikwe Ihekweauzu (with Vivian Ihekweazu) (2024), An Imperfect Storm: A pandemic and the coming of age of a Nigerian institution. Lagos: Masobe Books and Logistics Limited.

There are many points of appeal about An Imperfect Storm. One of it is the co-ownership of the narrative by Nigerians from several walks of life. The story is one with which many Nigerians identify.

I flew a kite on Facebook ahead of this review. Dr Omoniyi Ibietan of the Nigerian Communications Commission caught it pronto. He wrote: “It’s well-written and very lucid. Complex matters ‘broken down’ in simple context. I am particularly happy that the book was written. So many efforts of ordinary Nigerians have gone unreported, yet they constitute our own profiles in courage, patriotism and service. God bless The Ihekweazus, and all those who made sacrifices to contain and manage COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria, including you sir, Chido Nwakanma because I know you and I were on the specially created WhatsApp group that helped to disseminate NCDC efforts and processes. We contributed our quota alongside Ikem Okuhu, and many others, including Sola Fanawopo and Rev. Sunday Folayan (who enlisted me in volunteer effort).”

An Imperfect Storm is a profound exploration of Nigeria’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is a first-person account that blends personal narratives with broader public health insights. The impact of COVID-19 hit people in various ways and adds to the interest in the book.

An Imperfect Storm offers 27 chapters in four sections. The sections are The Gathering, Synchronicity, Attenuation, and Full Circle,

John Nkengasong, Former and Inaugural Director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, wrote the foreword where he praised NCDC as “an excellent national public health agency for the region”. He says An Imperfect Storm provides “a blueprint for public health officials and leaders globally.”

Chapter 6, Fledgling Structures”, is a must-read for painting the scenario from the ground up. Another must-read is Chapter 26, “A partner for all times”. Viviane Ihekweazu further humanises this very human narrative.

An Imperfect Storm details the challenges Dr Ihekweazu and his agency faced during the pandemic. These challenges include bureaucratic hurdles and limited resources. It emphasises the significance of local leadership in overcoming crises.

It provides perspectives on public policy formation and implementation, crisis management and communication, team building and management, and operational difficulties of managing a health emergency. The personal emotional toll is also brought into focus.

There is a call to action. The authors argue for increased investment in health security within African nations to reduce dependency on external aid. They advocate for a shift towards building robust local systems capable of handling future health crises.

Iheakweazu goes beyond recounting the dysfunctions within the health system to celebrate the dedication and teamwork of the young professionals at the NCDC who worked to improve Nigeria’s health infrastructure. They made it work despite the challenges and that message resonates. They do so very well so much as to get a higher international appointment that recognises their efforts in Nigeria.

A strong point of the book is the effort to document in almost real time the challenges and opportunities of managing in the Nigerian public sector. While the Iheakweazu and NCDC story is atypical, it provides guidance as governments in Nigeria and across Africa seek to bring in private sector professionals to work in the public sector.

An Imperfect Storm is a crossover book that deals with many topics. It is recommended reading for anyone interested in Nigerian public affairs regardless of discipline because of the many touchpoints.

Conclusion

An Imperfect Storm serves as both a memoir and a critical analysis of public health in Nigeria, emphasising that effective leadership and community engagement are essential for navigating complex health challenges. Through their experiences, Chikwe and Vivianne Ihekweazu inspire a vision for a more resilient future in global health.

