Research group to explore nanotechnology for national development

The Nanotechnology Research Group (NANO+) of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso,

Nigeria, has announced that its 8th international conference will explore nanotechnology potentials for national development.

Themed ‘Nanotechnology Revolution for Sustainable Development: Securing the Future for the Benefits of Humanity.’ The conference

The 8th international conference scheduled for November 18 to 22, 2024 at the main campus of the university in Ogbomoso, coincides with the group’s 10th anniversary.

Organisers disclosed that this year’s conference is part of the continued effort of NANO+ aimed at deepening nanotechnology discourse for national development.

The group disclosed in a statement that in the ten years of its existence as a research group, NANO+ has progressed with several achievements in promoting nanotechnology research and development.

Besides its web presence, advocacy on nanotechnology, and over 170 published articles in peer-reviewed journals by the members of NANO+, the flagship Journal of the group ‘Nano Plus: Science and Technology of Nanomaterials’ which was launched in 2021 has progressed to volume 8 and now indexed in African Journals Online (AJOL), South Africa.

As the first dedicated journal of nanotechnology in Sub-Saharan Africa, the journal seeks to promote nanotechnology knowledge beyond the shores of Nigeria.

The conference will be chaired by the Vice Chancellor of LAUTECH, Prof Razaq Olatunde Rom Kalilu, while the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji will declare open the conference on November 20, 2024.

The keynote address will be delivered by Martins Emeje, DG/CEO, Nigeria Natural Medicine Development Agency (NNMDA), Lagos Nigeria. According to the statement, lead papers will be delivered by seasoned scholars in nanotechnology from Nigeria, Malaysia, Sweden, and South Africa among others.

It disclosed further that at the 14th and 15th convocation ceremonies held in 2022 and 2023 respectively, the group was praised for its resilience, pursuit of research, and the publication of top-rated articles which assisted in the rating of the University.

At the 16th convocation ceremonies held in 2024, three of the 10 awardees that received the Vice Chancellor’s Commendation award were members of the LAUTECH Nanotechnology Research Group.

They are Agbaje Lateef, Musibau A. Azeez and Taofeek A. Yekeen all professors in the department of Pure and Applied Biology, LAUTECH, Ogbomoso.

The statement also discloses that members have also won a series of fellowships and grants, including three ongoing TETFund sponsored national research fund (NRF) grants.

