Remita MD urges action to address scarcity of positive male role models

L-R: ‘DeRemi Atanda, Managing Director, Remita Payment Services Limited; Ifeoma I. Idigbe, Founder and Executive Vice Chairman, boys to MEN Foundation; Ikenna Odike, Founder/Chief Executive Officer, Outcess Solutions Nigeria Limited; Ejemen Okojie, Director, HR, IHS Towers; and Dapo Otunla, Senior Vice President/Chief Corporate Services Officer, IHS Towers, at the boys to MEN Foundation’s International Men’s Day event, held recently in Lagos.

‘DeRemi Atanda, managing director of Remita Payment Services Limited (RPSL), has called for urgent and deliberate efforts to address the growing scarcity of positive male role models in society. Speaking at the boys to MEN Foundation’s International Men’s Day Celebration in Lagos, Atanda joined industry leaders to discuss the theme, “Positive Role Models,” highlighting the societal impact of this critical issue.

The event featured panelists such as Ikenna Odike, Founder and CEO of Outcess Solutions Nigeria Limited, and Dapo Otunla, Senior Vice President at IHS Towers. Together, they explored strategies to counter the decline in male mentorship and its effects on families and communities.

Atanda stressed the importance of acknowledging the problem, stating:

“If we don’t recognize the issue, we’re simply engaging in empty conversations. There’s a critical shortage of positive male role models, and without deliberate action, this gap will only widen. Each of us must commit to being part of the solution. It’s not enough to describe the problem; we must actively work to resolve it.”

Read also: The Impact of Male Role Models in Advancing Women’s Financial and Economic Inclusion

Using an analogy of conserving endangered species, Atanda emphasised the need for structured mentorship:

“When a species becomes endangered, deliberate steps are taken to repopulate it. Similarly, we need to identify the few positive role models we have and establish a strategic mentorship pipeline to pass on values and behaviours to the next generation.”

Atanda commended Ifeoma I. Idigbe, Founder and Executive Vice Chairman of the boys to MEN Foundation, for her efforts in tackling this issue. He noted:

“If we don’t instill the values we want to see in men while they are still boys, they risk growing up without embodying those values. Initiatives like this are crucial for shaping boys into men who can serve as beacons of integrity and character in society.”

He also emphasized the importance of individual accountability, cautioning against abandoning core principles:

“Each person must consciously choose and uphold values rooted in truth and meaning, not dictated by external pressures. Values don’t erode by accident—they are constantly under threat. Standing firm protects the integrity of future generations and fosters collective growth.”

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share