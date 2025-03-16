The Redemption Chapel Seventh-day Adventist Church has called on Christians in Nigeria to contribute to nation building by serving their community diligently.

The Church made this known during the recent award ceremony where two members of the ministry Bassey Udoh and Bassey Anwanane were honoured with the ‘Exceptional leadership award,’ which was presented by Felix Anaba on behalf of the ‘Friends of Redemption Chapel.’

Friends of Redemption Chapel (organisers of the award) also marked the dedication of Nkereuwem Umoh’s twin boys; Jay and Jason after an eight-year wait.

“Leadership is a demanding role. We are here today not just to acknowledge and celebrate these great men, but to encourage others to serve diligently in their community and capacity because people are watching them,” Godwin Akpan, stated on behalf of ‘Friends of Redemption Chapel’ group.

Akpan emphasised the importance of acknowledging and celebrating exceptional leaders during their lifetime. According to him, many great leaders are often criticized instead of being honoured for their contributions to the development of their ecosystem.

“In today’s world, people often criticize great leaders and then write lengthy eulogies after they die. We believe in celebrating people while they are alive so they can feel the impact of their contributions to humanity and God’s calling,” he stated.

According to Akpan, the award acknowledged the significant impact of Udoh and Bassey on the spiritual growth and development of the church and its members. He disclosed that their unwavering dedication to the church’s mission and their tireless efforts in fostering a welcoming and supportive community were highlighted throughout the ceremony.

According to him, the recipients who were not informed about the award received the award with great shock and were filled with happiness. He stated that both recipients expressed surprise, believing their role as leaders was simply to serve the church, community and the country at large.

According to Akpan, the award ceremony served as a testament to the value of recognising and appreciating the valuable contributions of exceptional leadership within the church and the broader community.

“It is a shame to see how others castigate great leaders, and bite the finger that fed them. The award should be an example to others to celebrate leaders while they are alive. I am surprised, and overwhelmed by the award given to him,” Udoh, who is also a pastor in the church stated.

He added that, “It is a thing of joy to see people working under him celebrate him. Not those in high positions. He prays that they will be honoured for honouring him.”

