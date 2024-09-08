Rector grieves over ND 2 student’s death, commiserates with family

Rector of Kwara State Polytechnic, Abdul Jimoh Mohammed

Abdul Jimoh Muhammed, rector, Kwara State Polytechnic, on Friday expressed sadness over the demise of Abdulqoyum Bamidele, a National Diploma two (ND 2) Electrical/ Electronic Engineering Student of the institution.

A statement issued and signed by Halimat Garba, spokesperson of the Polytechnic, disclosed that the sad incident occured on Wednesday September 4, 2024 around GRA in Ilorin.

According to the statement, the circumstances around the young and promising student’s death is still unknown as there were many unconfirmed stories and narratives around it.

It added that the school Management was committed to ensuring that justice was served as appropriate as soon as the final reports are out.

Abdul expressed appreciation to the students for being calm and not taking the law into their hands, stressing that, as the investigation unfolds, the Polytechnic community remains resolute in its demand for justice for Bamidele.

Meanwhile, the Rector has commiserated with the family of the deceased and the entire Polytechnic community on the sad development.

He prays God to give the family, friends, coursemates and the entire Polytechnic the courage to bear the huge loss.