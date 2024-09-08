Real reason Ajuri Ngelale resigned as Tinubu’s media aide

Ajuri Ngelari, the president’s spokesman

…As President receives Ngelale’s memo, wishes him well

Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Saturday announced that he was proceeding on “an indefinite leave of absence from office, with immediate effect.”

BDSunday checks revealed that right from the day he took up the appointment on 31st July, 2023, his reign had faced turbulent attacks from some “cabals” very close to the President.

It was gathered from those close to the Presidency that, but for Mr. President’s initial interventions, Ngelale would not have secured the appointment in the first place.

“The President had requested that the occupant of that office must be less than 50 years; and Ajuri Ngelale, who was just 36 years of age, and who had served as part of the President’s campaign media team was recommended by Seyi Tinubu, the President’s son.

Ngelale was born in Wisconsin, United States of America to Precious Ngelale, who also served as Minister of State for Agriculture, under former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

His mother, Diane, was a German-American, who worked as Social Welfare Director of the Rivers State Government under former Governor Melford Okilo.

Before taking up the appointment, Ngelale had served as the Senior Special Assistant, Public Affairs under former President Muhammadu Buhari, where he distinguished himself, as spokesman.

Ngelale was said to have initially refused the offer, citing his commitment to his young family.

“It took a special intervention by the President to convince him to join the Tinubu’s cabinet, as Spokesman.

BDSunday gathered that this decision to take up the job did not please some people close to the President who were not comfortable with the appointment.

Following his “outstanding performance,” according to our source, Ngelale was rewarded with other appointments as Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action, and Chairman, Presidential Steering Committee on the President’s Project Evergreen.

The Ngelale era will however, be remembered for some ugly incidents that led to rebuttal of some of the statements issued by his office.

Recall that Ngelale had issued a statement announcing that A.P. Molle, of Maersk line, the Danish shipping giant, had committed about $600 million investment aimed at expanding the capacity of ports facilities in Nigeria

But the shipping company, later refuted the claims said to have been made by President Bola Tinubu, at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Nigerian government had earlier faced similar embarrassment when the United Arab Emirates (UAE) denied that the country had lifted visa ban imposed on Nigeria, as well as 16 other African countries, as reported in a statement issued by Ngelale.

But the Visa ban was finally lifted in August, this year.

Ngelale, in a statement on Saturday, said he submitted a memo to that effect to the Chief of Staff to the President on Friday, September, 6, 2024.

According to the statement, which was also confirmed by the President’s Media office, Ngelale said: “I submitted a memo to the Chief of Staff to the President informing my office that I am proceeding on an indefinite leave of absence to frontally deal with medical matters presently affecting my immediate, nuclear family.

“While I fully appreciate that the ship of state waits for no man, this agonizing decision — entailing a pause of my functions as the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity and Official Spokesperson of the President; Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action, and Chairman, Presidential Steering Committee on Project Evergreen — was taken after significant consultations with my family over the past several days as a vexatious medical situation has worsened at home.”

He however, stated that he “looks forward to returning to full-time national service when time, healing, and fate permit. I respectfully ask for some privacy for my family and I during this time.”

A source who craved anonymity said that Ngelale was not tactful in carrying out some of his assignments, even though he seemed to have made amends.

“An example was when he had the public spat with Bayo Onanuga. Some of us wondered why such should be. Onanuga has been an old ally of the President. A lot may have happened that are not in the public purview, but I wish the young man success in his future endeavours. He is a brilliant chap,” the source said.

Born on 13 November 1986, Ngelale had worked as a broadcast journalist, first with the African Television Authority AIT and later moved to the Channels Television, before being appointed by former President Muhammadu Buhari, as SSA in charge of Public Affairs.

He also served as co-principal spokesperson of Tinubu-Shettima Presidential campaign Organisation, before he took over as SA Media and Publicity to President Tinubu

President receives Ngelale’s memo, wishes him well

A statement signed by the Presidency Saturday night stated that the President had received the memo from Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity and Official Spokesperson of the President as well as Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action, informing of his decision to proceed on an indefinite leave of absence for personal and health reasons.

According to the statement, “The President accepts his reasons for the leave, fully understands them and sympathizes with the circumstances that have led to this seemingly difficult decision.

“While extending his heartfelt prayers and best wishes to Chief Ngelale and his family during this challenging moment, the President hopes for a speedy recovery and full restoration to health.

“The President notes his tireless efforts and dedication in serving the nation, and thanks him for the remarkable contributions he made in his various capacities, especially in advancing national discourse and leading efforts on climate action and other key initiatives.”

It also stated that the President wished him well in all his future endeavours.

“During this period, we kindly ask that the wish for privacy of Chief Ngelale and his family be respected,” it added.