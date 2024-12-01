Protect Yourself: The Naija Guide to Consumer Rights

In the introduction, Sola Salako-Ajulo offers a heartwarming embrace: “Welcome to Protect Yourself: Your Naija Guide to Consumer Rights & Protection, your go-to manual on how to know your rights and protect them as a consumer of goods and services in Nigeria.”

With that positive start, Mrs Salako-Ajulo takes the reader into consumer rights through education and advocacy. The 174-page guide informs the reader about Nigeria’s core issues in consumer affairs.

The book’s 12 chapters include guidance on the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act, consumer rights, how to make complaints and get results, and how to complain to sector regulators. It illuminates online activities in “Protecting Yourself Online” and examines “Safety in Banking Services”, Understanding Warranties and Guarantees and Protecting Your Rights in Aviation. Electricity gets deserved attention in Chapter 9, “Protecting Your Rights in Electricity”.

Chapter 10 provides further guidance on “Sustainable Consumption”, while Chapter 11 advocates “Building a Culture of Consumer Awareness.” The book ends with caution: “Stay Alert, Stay Protected.”

The author asserts that “knowing your rights can be the difference between being cheated and getting what you deserve. This book is here to give you the knowledge and confidence to navigate the consumer landscape like a pro, ensuring you never carry last in any transaction”.

The book begins with the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018. Sola Salako-Ajulo avers: “The FCCPA was enacted to promote and maintain competitive markets in Nigeria. It is designed to ensure that consumers get the best prices and quality from businesses. This law is your friend, setting the rules for fair competition and protecting you from practices that can harm your interest. Think of it as a referee at a football match, ensuring everyone plays fairly and by the rules.

Overview of Consumer Rights in Nigeria

Sola Salako-Ajulo is eminently qualified through her proven work on consumer issues in the media and as a regulator to guide consumers. She has been on that beat for about two decades and has capped it off with hands-on experience as a regulator with Nigeria’s first consumer affairs body and regulator.

In Nigeria, consumer rights are protected under various laws and regulations, which ensure that consumers are treated fairly and have access to essential information about goods and services. The primary frameworks governing these rights include the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) and guidelines from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

Protect Yourself delves into the laws guiding the operations of the FCCPA and NERC and various consumer rights issues.

Key Consumer Rights

General Consumer Rights under FCCPA

The FCCPA (2018) outlines several fundamental rights for consumers, which include:

• Right to Information: Consumers must receive information about products and services, including pricing and terms of sale, in clear and understandable language.

.

• Right to Disclosure: Businesses must disclose prices and provide a written record of transactions to ensure transparency in their dealings.

.

• Right to Quality Goods: Consumers must receive safe, high-quality goods suitable for their intended purpose.

• Right to Reject Goods: Consumers can reject goods that do not meet agreed-upon standards or descriptions before completing a transaction.

• Right to Fair Treatment: Consumers should not face coercion or unfair marketing practices when engaging with businesses.

• Right to Safety: Any product or service you purchase should not cause you harm. Whether it is food, electronics, or even a simple water bottle, everything you buy should be safe to use.”

• Right to choose: You should have a variety of options. The market should be competitive, offering different products and services.

• Right to redress: If a product or service fails to meet the promised standard, you can seek redress. This means you can ask for a refund, replacement, or repair.

Specific Rights Related to Electricity Supply

The NERC also provides specific rights for electricity consumers in Nigeria:

1. Right to Connection: New connections must be metered before service is provided.

2. Right to Reliable Supply: Consumers are entitled to a safe and reliable electricity supply.

3. Right to Transparent Billing: Bills must be clear, and customers can contest any disputed charges.

4. Right to Complaint Resolution: Consumers can file complaints about service issues, which the service provider must address promptly.

Responsibilities of Consumers

Alongside rights, consumers also have responsibilities, such as:

• Paying for services used within stipulated time frames.

• Reporting any tampering with electrical installations.

• Keeping informed about their rights and obligations under the law.



.

Enforcement of Consumer Rights

Consumers whose rights have been violated can seek redress through various channels, including filing complaints with regulatory bodies like the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) or pursuing legal action in courts.

Key Points from the Book:

• Understanding Consumer Rights: The book explains the fundamental rights of consumers, such as the right to safety, information, choice, and redress.

• Navigating the Consumer Landscape: It offers guidance on navigating various sectors, including banking, telecommunications, and e-commerce.

• Effective Complaint Resolution: The book provides tips on how to file complaints, negotiate with businesses, and escalate issues to regulatory authorities.

• Protecting Yourself from Scams and Fraud: It offers advice on identifying and avoiding scams, such as phishing and identity theft.

• Leveraging Technology: The book emphasises the importance of using technology to protect consumer rights, including digital documentation and online advocacy.

•By providing clear and actionable advice, Protect Yourself empowers Nigerian consumers to take control of their rights and hold businesses accountable. Salako-Ajulo’s work has significantly contributed to the consumer rights movement in Nigeria, and her book serves as a valuable resource for anyone seeking to protect their rights in the Nigerian marketplace.

The author supports her advocacy work by offering readers free copies of Protect Yourself, which can be found at www.consumermama.com/freebook. You can also scan the QR code below.

Chapter Two, “Knowing Your Consumer Rights,” is invaluable. It explains the process of complaints and redress and how to assert your rights. I also encourage the consumer and reader to follow the guidance in Chapter 3, “How To Make Complaints and Get Results”. It gives traction to the rights knowledge.

Sola Salako-Ajulo is a prominent Nigerian human rights activist and the founder and president of the Consumer Advocacy Foundation of Nigeria (CAFON). She is known for her work in advocating for consumer rights and protection, particularly in the areas of telecommunications, banking, and other essential services.

Salako-Ajulo is a strong advocate for consumer rights in Nigeria. She has raised awareness about consumer issues and advocated for policy changes to protect them. She has also been involved in numerous campaigns and legal battles to defend these rights.

Her work has been recognised nationally and internationally, and she has received numerous awards and accolades for her contributions to consumer protection.

