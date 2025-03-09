Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin, Ige Olakulehin 1, the Olubadan, has urged members of the Manufacturers’ Association of Nigeria (MAN) to give priority to the health and safety of the communities where they operate.

The admonition was given by the Olubadan during the courtesy visit paid to his palace at Oke Aremo by members of MAN.

Rafiu Emiola Onideure, senior chief and the Agba Akin Balogun of Ibadanland, who represented the paramount ruler, advised members of the association to be conscious of the harmful effects, environmental degradation and pollution that adversely affect the safety and health conditions of the people through their operations.

“Manufacturing activities and the production process affect the environment and in this era of climate change, I admonish you to spread the word amongst your members on the need to protect the environment,” he said.

The paramount ruler also advised his visitors to uphold high professional and ethical standards that will reflect positively in the quality of their products.

Francis Meshioye, president, Manufacturers’ Association of Nigeria, commended the monarch for his untiring commitment in sustaining peace and tranquility in Oyo State since his ascension to the throne, which has translated to a conducive atmosphere and peaceful operating environment for the manufacturers.

“As the Olubadan of Ibadanland, you represent not only the historical significance of the great city of Ibadan, but also the hopes and aspirations of your people.Your reign is characterized by wisdom, integrity and deep commitment to the welfare of all and sundry,” Meshioye stated.

The MAN president emphasised the need for more infrastructural facilities in industrial estates in Oyo State and requested for the royal endorsement of the patronage of Made-In-Nigeria goods to further enhance the sustainable growth of manufacturing concerns.

Samuel Kolawole, vice president, MAN, Samuel Olawoye, chairman Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti states branches and Segun Ajayi-Kadir, director general, MAN, accompanied the MAN president during the visit.

