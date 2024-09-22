Promasidor gifts prizes to over 690 Onga customers

L-R: Damilola Oshinowo, representative of Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority; Oladapo Oshuntoye, culinary category manager at Promasidor Nigeria; Susie Onwuka, representative of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, Lagos; Adebola Williams, marketing director at Promasidor Nigeria; Enajite Agboghoroma, assistant director at the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, and Genevieve Nwaochie, chief admin officer at the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, during the Onga Taste the Millions first weekly raffle draw in Lagos recently.

Over 690 customers of Promasidor Nigeria have been gifted prizes for emerging as the first winners of the Onga seasoning campaign as part of its 10th-anniversary celebration.

Amaka Emeh a resident of Lagos State went home with a cash prize of N1 million while Abubakar Kabir from Niger State received N500,000 with a lot of excitement.

About 10 persons won N1million; five persons won N500,000; 10 won N100,000; 40 persons won N50,000; 325 persons won N10,000 while over 300 persons won other exciting gift items.

“I never expected I would win N1 million in this economy,” said one of the winners.

Speaking at the event, Francois Gillet, managing director of Promasidor Nigeria reaffirmed the company’s commitment to rewarding its loyal customers.

“Through the ‘Onga Taste the Millions’ promo, we are not only celebrating a decade of success of Onga Seasoning Cubes but also giving back to our consumers who have made Onga a household name,” he said.

Adebola Williams, marketing director of Promasidor Nigeria, said they are excited at the ongoing promo and there are many more opportunities for customers to win in the coming weeks throughout September and October. This promo will bring more rewards to our consumers.

“The campaign, which started on September 1st will run till the 31st of October 2024 and will offer a range of exciting prizes every week. For existing and new customers to qualify to participate, they are required to buy one pack of Onga Beef or 90 cubes pack Onga Chicken or two packs of Onga Beef or 50 cubes pack of Onga Chicken.

“He or she must exchange the empty pack(s) for a scratch card at the collection centre closest to them; scratch the card to reveal a unique code; send in the unique code to 1393 to submit their entry and stand a chance to win exciting prizes,” Williams.

She explained that the raffle draw will continue weekly with winners announced weekly.

Oladapo Oshuntoye, culinary category manager, said Onga is known for its great taste and aroma, making it a trusted partner in every kitchen.

As ‘Mama’s helping hand,’ we are excited to give back to our loyal customers through this promo. This is a great opportunity for Nigerians to win amazing prizes. We encourage everyone to join in, as there are still plenty of prizes to go around,” he added.

The promo is targeted at rewarding loyal consumers with cash and prizes worth N250 million.

The event had representatives from regulatory bodies such as the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, and the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority, to monitor the draws for transparency.