Primate Ositelu urges govt all levels to tackle hunger, poverty

…wants FG to combat corruption, strengthen security apparatus

Rufus Okikiolaolu Ositelu, the Primate of The Church of the Lord (TCL) Worldwide has called on the three tiers of government to continually tackle poverty and hunger in the country.

“There is a need to work together-government, the citizens, private sector and civil society organisations to fight hunger and poverty which is ravaging the country currently.

“I will therefore ask governments to invest in agriculture, mineral resources, create an enabling environment for employment opportunities, improve supply chains, and provide support for the most vulnerable in the society,” he said while calling on the government to create sustainable solutions that would make sure no Nigerian goes to bed hungry.

Ositelu who is also President of World Council of Churches (WCC) from Africa, in his message during the 88th grand finale of Tabieorar festival which started with 13- day fasting and prayers and culminated on August 22 at Ogere Remo, Ogun state said government at all levels can go further by providing free health care, education and affordable transportation.

While calling on the federal government to combat corruption, review and strengthen the security apparatus of the country, as well as address the root causes of violence said, “building trust between communities and law enforcement agents, promoting dialogue, and ensuring justice are key components of a comprehensive peace strategy.

“Corruption remains a significant challenge that slows down our nation’s progress and erodes public trust and diverts resources away from crucial development projects.

“A transparent and accountable government is essential for the effective functioning of our society. It is our collective responsibility to foster a culture of integrity and honesty at all levels, let us continue to support anti-corruption initiatives and hold accountable those who engage in corrupt practices.

Ositelu, a doctorate degree holder in computer science however called on Nigerians to work hand in hand to create a safe and secure environment for all citizens.

The Primate who noted that discussions surrounding restructuring and constitutional review are pivotal for the future of the country said “restructuring is the major panacea to the numerous challenges confronting Nigeria.”

According to him, the issue of restructuring will provide an opportunity to address longstanding issues, to build a more equitable and effective governance structure. He stated that discussions about restructuring should be inclusive and reflect the diverse perspectives of all citizens.

“The leadership, the led, and all stakeholders must be involved in the process with a spirit of unity and a commitment to the common good,” he added.

Gbenga Daniel, former governor of Ogun state in his remarks at the ceremony acknowledged the challenges Nigerians are facing currently but assured that things will improve very soon.

Calling on citizens to support and pray for divine guidance for the leaders however pledged to be more dedicated to the nation’s improvement and the advancement of the work of God.

The high point of the event was the 13 blessings of Tabieorar in which they all prayed for forgiveness of sins, cleansing, mercy, blessings, good children, victory over life’s battles, salvation, healing, joy, favor, the Holy Spirit, and steadfastness.