PR experts urged to align communication goals with climate actions

Public Relations (PR) practitioners in Nigeria have been urged to strategically align their communication goals with climate actions, as they drive business continuity and sustenance across the country.

This call was made during the 11th edition of the Lagos Public Relations Stakeholders’ Conference (LaPRSC), organised by the Lagos state chapter with the theme, ‘Stakeholders’ Conversations on Climate Change and Environment: Communication and The Sustainability Agenda.’

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos state governor, who was represented by the commissioner for environment and water resources, Tokunbo Wahab, charged participants to take personal responsibility for sustainability in their respective spaces, while also reiterating the government’s commitment to collaborating with necessary stakeholders in combating the effects of climate change within the state.

Comfort Obot Nwankwo, chairman, NIPR, Lagos chapter, highlighted the significance of the theme, underscoring the need for collaborative efforts to advance the sustainability agenda in Nigeria and beyond.

According to her, Seplat Energy’s participation in the conference underscores its leadership role in driving conversations and actions that contribute to a more sustainable future.

She stated further that the company remains dedicated to delivering a just energy transition and fostering sustainable business practices that positively impact the environment and the communities it serves.

Chioma Afe, director of external affairs and social performance, Seplat Energy, reiterated the company’s commitment to sustainability and climate action during a panel session, where she offered insights into the urgent need for climate action beyond dialogue.

Afe emphasised that while discussions are essential, they must be complemented by tangible actions to address the escalating climate crisis.

“For me, it’s about talking and doing. We’ve had the conversations, but what concrete steps are we taking? Engaging with the government and the private sector to share ideas is valuable, but the true challenge lies in execution,” she stated.

Speaking to the issue of achieving the right communication goals for climate change by organisations, Afe outlined the critical role of embedding sustainability within the strategic priorities of businesses.

Afe cited Seplat Energy’s commitment to energy transition and sustainable business development as key examples of how corporate strategy must align with sustainability objectives.

“When you narrow down to sustainable business and what it is that you do, you look at your portfolio of products and try to understand the impact of your business on the community and the environment around you,” Afe stated.