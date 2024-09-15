Pope visits to strengthen interreligious dialogue, empower young people – Vatican

Lawrence Chong, the Vatican Consultor in Singapore, has disclosed that Pope Francis Apostolic Journey to Asia will strengthen interreligious dialogue, and empower young people in the region.

“Many young people have started interreligious youth groups, and the Pope will meet them at this occasion,” he stated.

According to him, the Pope’s presence offers a great opportunity that will further encourage the movement, which is being led by young people.

He stated that he is personally excited about Pope Francis’ visit, as well as his choice to visit the diverse nations of Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste, and Singapore together during the 45th Apostolic Journey abroad.

According to him, the Pope has a vision towards the future, and that the future for the Church is in Asia. He stated further that the Church is encouraging more young people to be involved in interreligious dialogue.

“Many different facets of young people are contributing in terms of ideas on how to live dialogue in a concrete way, not just speaking, but through technology, through leadership programs, through engagement with the community,” Chong stated.

The Vatican Consultor praised the journey as a very exciting opportunity that Pope Francis has given to the Church in Asia with his recent visit.

“He’s making everyone feel that we want to be one family, even though they are not Catholics.

“I think it is very hard to find a religious leader who can bring different faith, people of different coloor together and make them feel that they are one family,” Chong stated.

Speaking further about ongoing dialogue efforts, Chong stated that even though interreligious dialogue has existed actively for years, the focus of the Church now is on the young generation. “Because Pope Francis himself has been encouraging the young people to step up and change the world.”