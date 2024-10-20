Pope urges world leaders to prioritise inclusion of people with disabilities

Pope Francis has urged world leaders and the international community to prioritise the inclusion of people with disabilities, stating that their equal dignity must be universally acknowledged.

“Creating an inclusive world requires not only adapting structures but also changing minds,” he stated during his address to ministers of the G7 Inclusion and Disability Summit, in the Vatican on Thursday October 17.

The Pope urged the G7 to prioritise the dignity, inclusion, and empowerment of persons with disabilities, emphasising justice, universal accessibility, and solidarity. He further expressed gratitude for their commitment to building a more just and inclusive world.

He also advocated that all physical, social, cultural, and religious barriers are removed so that individuals can develop their talents and contribute to the common good, regardless of their stage in life.

According to the Vatican, the audience took place after a three-day Summit in Italy’s central Umbria region that concluded on Wednesday with the signing of the Solfagnano Charter. It stated that the text expresses a strong commitment to the integration of people with disabilities, setting out eight priorities to ensure their full participation in social, political and economic life.

The Pope stated that the principles not only resonate with the Church’s vision of human dignity but are also critical to shaping a society that values every individual as part of the universal human family.

Pope Francis further stated that providing services and facilities for people with disabilities is not an act of social assistance, but a matter of justice. According to him, all nations bear the responsibility to create inclusive communities that promote the integral development of every person.

He reiterated the importance of offering opportunities for dignified employment and participation in cultural and sporting events, warning that excluding someone from these areas is “a grave form of discrimination.”

The Pope also highlighted the role of technology in advancing inclusion, stating that it should be made accessible to all. He equally warned that technology must be used wisely, to bridge inequalities rather than deepen them. “Technology must be directed towards the common good, and placed at the service of a culture of encounter and solidarity.”

Pope Francis further emphasised the need for a comprehensive system of prevention and emergency response, tailored to the specific needs of people with disabilities, to ensure that no one is left behind in times of conflict or natural disaster.

He also encouraged the G7 participants to continue their work with a sense of hope and commitment. “Together, we can build a world in which the dignity of each person is fully recognised and respected.”

