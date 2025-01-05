Pope urges debt cancellation for poorer nations in New Year’s message

Pope Francis has appealed to world leaders for debt cancellation for poorer nations in his traditional New Years’ Day Angelus prayers at St Peter’s Square.

According to the Vatican, Pope Francis encouraged leaders of nations with Christian traditions to set an example by canceling or significantly reducing the debts of the poorest countries. “Set a good example by canceling or significantly reducing the debts of the poorest countries.”

Pope Francis stated further that God is the first to forgive debts, according to the letters of the ‘Lord’s Prayer’ in the Bible. “The Jubilee calls us to translate this forgiveness into social terms so that no individual, family, or people are crushed by debt.”

The Pope also used the occasion to reiterate his call for a world free from all forms of war, saying it “always destroys.”

He extended his gratitude to all those in conflict-ridden areas across the globe, who are working diplomatically to promote justice and peace.

“I express my deep gratitude to everyone who, in the many regions plagued by conflict, work toward dialogue and negotiations.

“Let us pray for an end to all fighting and for a decisive focus on peace and reconciliation. My thoughts go to war-torn Ukraine, Gaza, Israel, Myanmar, [North] Kivu, and so many other people in conflict.”

The Pope also reminded the world about the devastation caused by war across the globe. “Brothers and sisters, war destroys. It always destroys! War is always a defeat. Always. I express my heartfelt appreciation to all those striving for peace.”

