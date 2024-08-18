Pope urges Catholics to deepen knowledge of Blessed Virgin Mary

Pope Francis has reiterated the need for Catholics faithful to deepen their knowledge of the Blessed Virgin Mary in furtherance of their Christian faith. “We should not imagine Mary as a motionless wax statue.”

He stated this during his Angelus address on the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, where he reminded the faithful that the Blessed Mother should never be confused for a motionless statue.

The Church observes the Solemnity on 15 August, as the Pope addresses faithful at St Peter’s Square, assuring them that the Blessed Mother leads toward eternal life.

The Angelus is a special prayer recited by Catholics three times a day, at 6am, noon, and 6pm and is accompanied by the ringing of the Angelus bell.

The name comes from the Latin word for Angel and the prayer itself reminds us of how Jesus Christ assumed our human nature through the Mystery of the Incarnation.

According to the Vatican, the Pope recites the Angelus prayer in St Peter’s Square every Sunday at midday.

He also gives a brief reflection on the Gospel of the day and often comments on some issue of international concern.

Pope Francis stated that today’s Gospel offers Catholics the dialogue between Mary and her cousin Elizabeth, urging the faithful to sense Mary’s constant accompaniment throughout their lives.

He reiterated that the Holy Virgin is the one who precedes the faithful on the path, reminding them that their life is also a continuous journey towards final union with the Lord.

The Pope also reassured all faithful that Mary is at their side, and further invited them to pray to her to lead them towards an encounter with the Lord.