Politics is only dirty only to the extent that dirty people play it – Archbishop Akinola

Rhema Christian Church & Towers (RCC&T), will conclude its weeklong 33rd Rhema World Convention 2024, themed, ‘Exceeding Grace’ which started on Sunday November 3 at the church headquarters in Sango-Ota, today Sunday November 10, 2024. Taiwo Akinola, the presiding bishop of RCC&T, who was formally installed as a Charismatic Archbishop superintending Rhema Christian Church, Christ Global Network (CGN) and International Communion of Charismatic and Apostolic Ministers (ICCAM), spoke on his installation and other national issues. Excerpts by JOHN SALAU:

What is your view on the current economic reforms of the federal government?

At the backdrop of this dismal picture is the fact that the average Nigerian is bearing the brunt, being increasingly pauperised and thrown into unprecedented hardship. Thus, our nation presently faces a cost of living crisis as a result of high inflation, high cost of food items, transportation as well as high cost of goods and services. As a church, we join our views with those who say that unless Nigeria increases its foreign reserves through a proactive trade policy, reduces its appetite for foreign loans, and boosts local production to depend less on the importation of goods, the Naira will continue its downward slide. We believe that the government must make concerted and well thought-out efforts to improve its fiscal and trade policies to shore up the Naira and check its consistent downward slide. The policies, though, must take the well-being of the people into consideration. While we are aware that hard bitter pills are occasionally required, especially during times of national maladies, we are still of the view that some of our national policies that are glaringly reducing the people to beggarly living and abject poverty should be redesigned. Some of the significant economic reforms which began last year have caused the Nigeria naira to suffer a massive devaluation, broadly aligning the currency with its black-market rate. While the Federal Government has expressed its good intentions in revamping the economy, we urge them to be more people-oriented in the choice and timing of economic strategies.

One of the major challenges in Nigeria is unemployment: what is the ministry doing to bridge the unemployment gap?

One thing I must say to you is; I do not have so much respect for those that keep on criticizing the Church, and those who believe the Church must do this; the Church must do this. Why the Church? Is the Church in charge of the national treasury? I am just saying that, generally, if you go to social media now, they say those things, churches should, and churches should. In fact, they forget to say mosques should. They forget to say that all those other social clubs, NGO should. What is the problem that they have with the Church? And the same people that say churches should do that thing are the people who say, churches talk of money too much. So, that’s why I told you that most churches, I didn’t say all, do their best. Look at this particular church now; with all the things happening during this convention, some people taxed themselves to get these things done. So I do not, and I say respectfully my brother – I don’t want people to keep on blaming the Church. The church, essentially, is to preach righteousness and to bless the people. It’s not the church that lootes the treasury of this country. When they sell oil, do they put the money in the pocket of the church? When they take tax, do they put it in Church? So, what I’m saying is that in churches, we faithfully and sacrificially serve the Lord. So, churches should do their best. It is part of our responsibility as well. But it is not something that only the Church must necessarily do.

What is your view of nation building especially in relation to the Church engaging the government?

Thank you. When you talk of engagement, you talk of access. Unless you create an avenue for access, there can be no engagement. And then, the first thing, therefore, that I would recommend is that Churches, in particular, members must be encouraged to go into politics, because you can’t have access to what or who you are going to do things with. So, I believe, and I’m urging all Christians, let us participate in politics. People have said it’s dirty. You know it’s dirty only to the extent that dirty people play it. And you cannot impact something from outside. It’s when you are involved that you can have the right say. But we can never take away from the importance of preaching, teaching and modeling the truth. The moment you keep on preaching the truth; a time will come when they will come for you; when they will send for you. Because there is a lot of rottenness in the land; people are not even ready to hear views that are contrary to their own. And I’m saying that when we get involved, they also know that, yes, we stand for this, we are non-political, we stand by it, over the years, you know, you can possibly make a difference.

Kindly give us a brief background about this year’s convention?

As a Church, we appreciate the Lord for His mercies which endure forever, and His grace which has clearly been manifesting upon us. God has been faithful indeed, and we cannot thank Him enough for His glorious support for us in these past years. In this year’s Convention, we truly celebrated the abiding presence of God, His glory and His faithfulness. In line with the glorious vision given to us by our Lord Jesus Christ, we are marching forward with God’s agenda for raising a multitude of people for Christ all over the world, who have been foreordained to be partakers of His grace and glory, by the help of the Holy Spirit. The Convention, themed ‘Exceeding Grace’, taken from the book of Acts 4:33 “And with great power gave the apostles witness of the resurrection of the Lord Jesus: and great grace was upon them all.” At this Convention, God released tremendous grace on all participants as well as brought dramatic solutions to all our lives’ challenges. At the present moment, preparations are rounding up for the destiny-changing Convention. The Convention commenced 9am, on Sunday, November 3rd 2024 with the anniversary lecture at the Church headquarters and in all branches simultaneously. Thereafter, the great opening ceremony took place by 5:00pm the same day.

From Monday 4th to Friday 8th November, we held prayer rain (6am), specialized seminar discussions and encounter miracle service (9am), annual minister’ conference (12noon) and evening word feast / miracle rally (5:00pm). As usual, on Friday night, 8th November, we held our annual Hosanna Night — an explosive night of high praise, power, worship and wonders. No one wishes to miss that! We have the celebrated gospel artiste Mike Abdul as well as many of our own talented gospel music stars, including Bolanle Adeoye, Bose Ogunleye, Anthonia Glory, Eunice Unique, K Kelly (the Gospel Fuji Singer), and Tosin Akinsanya. The Convention’s grand finale, with annual family thanksgiving, communion, ordination, consecration holds on Sunday November 10, 2024. This year, we partnered with some public spirited children of God to meet the physical needs of people by giving out food items to the needy. Well, this ministry began 33 years ago, and I was born again 47 years ago. And, I have been serving the Lord in various capacities. The mandate from the Lord was very clear to us: “Raise with me a glorious assembly of Jesus’ people; a people of my power, purity, and purpose, and in this place will I give peace”. Based on this mandate, we have, over the years, received immeasurable grace to forge ahead to impact mankind in various ways, through teaching and preaching of God’s undiluted word and, in the operations of the Holy Ghost in our network of churches.

We understand you will be installed as an Archbishop at the end of the convention; how is that?

During the closing ceremonies of this year’s Convention, on the 10th of November, my humble self will be formally installed as a Charismatic Archbishop superintending Rhema Christian Church, Christ Global Network (CGN) and International Communion of Charismatic and Apostolic Ministers (ICCAM). May I note that I had been proclaimed Archbishop-designate, nine years ago in November, 2015 by our revered Prelate, Archbishop Dr. Joseph Olanrewaju Obembe, of blessed memory. However, the installation had been set aside till now but it is now being brought forth at the instance and the timing of the Holy Ghost.

Finally, what is your message to Nigerians on patriotism and nation building?

It griefs the heart that many Nigerians have become so deadened to the noble idea of patriotism. While this trend may be attributable to the severe economic hardship and other negative experiences that we are facing as a nation, it is still not acceptable. Many will not wince at sharing unpalatable news about the nation and will always be glad to accept the worst about the nation. The national situation may be bad but we all should cooperate to build together a truly egalitarian society, where peace, progress and prosperity reign. The unwarranted negative attention given to Nigeria in global circles is often attributed to the citizens’ expressed unpatriotic views, and certainly, this cannot be helpful to our reformist agenda. The negative reputation we build by ourselves for ourselves makes us stink wherever we go. Having said this, we hereby charge all Nigerians to continue to pray for mercy for our great nation. Prayers should be offered for our leaders at all levels. There is nothing so woeful that grace cannot redeem. Let us have faith in God. It is not over yet because God still hears and answers prayers. While saluting our resilience as citizens of this great country, Nigeria, we should never forget that nation building is every citizen’s responsibility. We should, in our individual ways, embrace righteousness. Our nation needs healing and when we truly repent, God will heal us. More importantly, on their part, I am appealing to our political leaders to please trust God and, especially, work harder on their character. By character, I mean what they believe and do in the secret that informs their outward performances. You see, no government can be better than the character of its leaders. We all must open our eyes to see opportunities available and abounding in our nation. Let’s also shun parasitic over-dependence on imported items. Let’s look inward knowing that out of the seed of adversity comes the strongest and enduring fruit of achievements.

