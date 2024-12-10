Political corruption on development in Nigeria: Effects and factors responsible for it

Corruption is an embarrassing topic and many citizens in developing countries like Nigeria are simply terrified by it. They have watched their leaders moralise and make half -hearted efforts against corruption, all to no effect. Corruption can be said to be a form of dishonest or criminal activity undertaken by a person or organization entrusted with a position of authority, often to acquire illicit benefit in terms of undue reward or personal aggrandizement, while political corruption is the use of powers by government officials or their network contacts for illegitimate private gains through misappropriation and misuse of public properties and resources.

In recent times, Nigerians have become confused spectators to the economic mismanagement and massive pillage of public treasuries by the political class and their cronies. One finds that Nigerians in both public and private office, at every opportunity gets involved in practices such as bribery, contract over-valuation, theft of state resources, nepotism, favouritism and mismanagement of funds to mention but a few. So, one finds Nigerians to illegally enrich themselves at the least opportunity.

So many incidences of corruption abound in Nigeria. First and foremost, it will be recalled that some of the state enterprises came into being as a result of the nationalization of foreign owned enterprises in 1972. It is instructive to note, that they are not necessarily motivated by ideological commitments but rather, the desire of the national petit-bourgeoisie which has come to power in the wake of the independence movement to create a material base for its political power. By nationalizing these enterprises, members of the petit-bourgeoisie brought more aspect of the economic sphere, and more wealth under their political control and so able to control the process of private accumulation above national development.

Secondly, immediately after independence when the policy of import substitution led industrialization (1960) was launched by the Federal Government of Nigeria, the country’s economy was dominated by a relatively small number of merchant companies. The Nigerian experience was rather disappointing as corruption made well conceptualized policy actions to be redirected to favour party lines. Political considerations were often put above economic rationality. Important positions and sub-contracts were handed out as political patronage, often to persons lacking ability to play these roles.

Some industries were often promoted by unscrupulous firms in collusion with local politicians whom (Nnodim, 2007) referred to as the “Vultures of Corruption”. Examples of such ventures are the glass factories at Port Harcourt and Ughelli. Such ventures not only cost money and worsened the country’s balance of payment problems but became tied to exploitative management agreements which not only threatened their viability but their ability to promote self-reliance.

Furthermore, the same corruption has made Nigeria’s moribund four refineries not to work optimally which has kept the nation on a continual spending spree of money in which they call “Turn Around Maintenance” (TAM) and importation of petroleum products from private refineries owned and co-owned by Nigerians living abroad (Ozurumba, 2005). Thanks to the end of fuel subsidy.

Effect of Political Corruption on Development in Nigeria

Effect on Industrial Development Projects: Corruption has negative consequences for industrial development in Nigeria as it has stagnated the completion of many projects such as the Alaja Steel Rolling Mill, Ajaokuta Steel Rolling Mill, and Aluminum Smelter Company, Ikot Abasi, Akwa Ibom State. A former Federal Minister of Mines and Power, Kayodo Fayemi indicated that the projects have gulped $8 billion since they were started in 1979.

2. Effect on healthcare delivery: Patient satisfaction is one of the best indicators for measuring the success of services being provided in a health facility. But the impact of corruption has made the provision of healthcare delivery in Nigeria to be unaffordable especially to the most vulnerable populations such as children, pregnant women, persons living with disabilities, the elderly, displaced persons, unemployed, retirees and the sick.

For instance, in Imo State during Governor Rochas Okorocha led administration, aside the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri which is functional, the other two general hospitals and 650 primary healthcare centres across the state are in comatose. Most lack the funding, vital equipment and manpower to deliver quality healthcare to the people. The bid to reposition the hospitals through Concessioning by the governor was fiercely resisted by the union of health workers in the state. To the union, concessioning the hospitals will them become a commercial venture rather than social service to the people.

3. Effect on Education: Corruption is a cankerworm that has eaten deep into the education sector and this has affected the dynamism and professionalism in tertiary institutions in Nigeria. It has become fashionable to embezzle funds allocated for academic enhancement, capacity building, infrastructural development, modernization and rehabilitation of educational institutions. Those that were involved in the looting include educational policy makers, bureaucrats in various educational ministries and school officials responsible for administering the schools (primary, secondary and tertiary) (Torulagha, 2012).

Apparently, there is a relationship between corruption of government officials and agencies regulating tertiary education and the lack of credibility, proficiency and professionalism in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions. According to Nwankwo, (2013), due to complexities in Nigeria’s education paradigm, tertiary institutions have become mere shadows in comparison with universities in other parts of the world in terms of academic standards, technical capabilities and professionalism.

It will be tempting to write of corruption as a perennial human weakness but at same time, it is pertinent to ask what factors are responsible for the high incidence of the cankerworm in Nigeria. Such factors include:

First is Greed: Greed aids corruption. It is a strong desire for more wealth possessions, in Nigeria today, some governors and politicians are having more than 1,000 certificate of occupancies (C of O’s) or houses in every city in Nigeria to mention but a few.

Another is passion for luxury living within the ruling elites: Some politicians and public office holders have passion for ostentatious living to show off their ill-gotten wealth. Such officials will at every opportunity want to enrich themselves in order to continue living a false life. The theory of differential opportunity aptly explains that people in both public and private office get involved in illegal practices to acquire private gains. The public service scams of some years ago should not be forgotten such as the ghost workers and the diversion of funds of government pensioners who had spent their lives working for their country.

Secondly, is the sterile institutional checks and balances: The institutions and anti-graft agencies set up to fight corruption like the Code of Conduct Bureau, Code of Conduct Tribunal, Public Complaints Commission, Independent and Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have most times fallen into disrepute.

Usifo (2017), noted that because of lack of special courts to try EFCC cases, the cases are usually delayed with long adjournments even as justice delayed is justice denied. These bodies may require amendment of the enabling acts to make their existence relevant, proactive and operation effective, efficient and result oriented. The Evidence Act in use in Nigeria as well as penal and criminal codes should be amended to be in line with modern realities.

It all smacks of the ineptitude and half-functioning of the criminal justice system (CJS). The ineptitude of the (CJS) in handling corruption cases is better imagined than described. The lack of vigor in prosecuting erring individuals or people found culpable in any corrupt practice has made Nigerians to question the impartiality and competence of the judiciary. Some of the reasons given the ineffectiveness of the Nigerian justice system are the unnecessary delay in criminal trials, slow implementation of provisions of the administration of criminal justice act by other agencies such as police and prison services, among others.

Last, is the breakdown of moral and social norms: Indeed the moral code or ethics has always kept man focused on his many life endeavours. But, in Nigeria, selective morality evokes a culture of non-firmness which makes both leaders and followers to rationalize social justice. Today, swindlers and those that enriched themselves through bribery and corruption are hailed and accepted in society.

Findings of this study reveal that the corrosive effect of corruption on development and the damage to the citizens in whose name the work of development is being pursued has made the people to wallow in abject poverty. In 2018, the world’s poverty index ratio tagged Nigeria as the World’s Poverty Capital. Today, the country is experiencing massive youth unemployment, gross inequality and incompetent governance etc. Even as Nigeria is known for its oil riches, reality is that corruption has continued to hinder the country’s economic development. Thus, political corruption has become a frightening drag on Nigeria economic progress as the voracious greed at which political office holders plunder public fund is alarming.

