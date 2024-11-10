Plateau residents raise concerns over escalating food prices as yuletide approaches

Residents of Plateau State are expressing growing concern over a significant surge in food prices as the festive season approaches. The annual increase in prices during the yuletide period is compounded this year by factors such as inflation and supply chain disruptions.

Local markets, usually bustling with shoppers preparing for Christmas and new year celebrations, are now quieter as many families struggle to afford basic groceries. BDSunday observed that staples such as rice, beans, and vegetable oil have seen price hikes up significantly compared to last year.

Merchants in Jos, the state capital, attributed the rising costs to increased transportation fees and a decline in local agricultural output. Many farmers have faced challenges, including unfavorable weather conditions and rising input costs and insecurity which have adversely affected harvests.

The situation is further complicated by the ongoing economic challenges facing the nation. Rising fuel prices and inflation have affected virtually all sectors, making it difficult for families to cope.

In the Jos Main Market, a 50-kilogram bag of locally parboiled rice, which sold for around N65, 000 last year, now retails for N96, 000 or more. Similarly, the price of beans has risen from N70, 000 to N80, OOO to approximately N255, 000 to N300, 000 for 80kg and 100kg bags respectively for the same quantity.

Consumers are feeling the pinch, with many stating that their budgets have been stretched thin. “We are used to buying more during this season, but now we can barely afford the essentials,” lamented Eunice Ashoms, a local resident and mother of three.

Food vendors are also feeling the impact. “We want to keep our prices low, but we have no choice but to increase them due to our own costs,” said Samuel Abdul, a trader at Bukuru market.Abdul noted that many customers are now opting for smaller quantities or cheaper alternatives.

The surge in prices has led to a noticeable change in purchasing habits. Many families are prioritizing necessities over festive treats, which is unusual for the holiday season. “We might skip the usual celebrations this year,” said Emmanuel Aware, a father of four.

Experts warned that the price increases are likely to persist unless significant interventions are made. Economists have pointed to the need for improved agricultural practices and better transportation infrastructure to stabilize prices in the long term.

Austin Gozuk, an economist and lecturer at Plateau State Polytechnic Jos, has attributed the recent spike in prices of goods and services to the increase in fuel prices. Speaking in an interview, with BDSunday in Jos, Gozuk stated that the surge in fuel costs has had a direct impact on the prices of essential commodities, as traders pass on the higher transportation and operational costs to consumers.

According to Gozuk, “unless the government’s fuel price policy is reversed, market forces will continue to drive up the cost of goods”.

He expressed concern that this would lead to further hardship for the general populace, particularly those already struggling with inflation.

The lecturer also emphasized the role of government in stabilizing the economy by addressing the root causes of rising prices. He suggested that immediate intervention is necessary to prevent further economic strain on low-income earners and vulnerable groups.

As the festive season draws near, many families are finding it hard to maintain their holiday traditions. “We used to host family gatherings and parties, but now we’re just focused on feeding our children,” Susan Tongnaan added.

With the yuletide season being a time of giving and celebration, the stark reality of rising food prices has cast a shadow over many households in Plateau State.

As the days draw closer to Christmas, the hope is that prices will stabilize, allowing families to enjoy the festivities without financial strain. Until then, residents remain vigilant, adapting to the changing economic landscape.

The situation serves as a reminder of the interconnectedness of local economies and the impact that broader economic trends have on everyday life.

