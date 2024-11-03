Pistis Foundation concludes free medical outreach to thousands of Nigerians

L-R: Paul Umogbai, Partnerships Coordinator, Pistis Foundation; Mary Omange, Program Manager, Partnerships Engagement, Pistis Foundation; Godman Akinlabi, Founder and Board Chair, Pistis Foundation; and Leonard F. Thomas, Executive Director, Pistis Foundation; Sowari Akosionu, Partnerships & Communications Lead, Pistis Foundation; and Dr. Femi Owagbemi, Representative, Pro-Health International, at the Ubomi 2024 Press Conference, held recently in Lagos.

The Pistis Foundation has successfully concluded its Ubomi 2024 Medical Outreach, providing essential healthcare services to thousands of underserved Nigerians.

The five-day outreach offered a wide range of medical services, including consultations, medications, surgeries, and specialised treatments. The initiative aimed to address healthcare disparities and deliver much-needed care to communities in need.

The outreach saw a remarkable turnout, with residents from underserved areas receiving free consultations, medications, surgeries, and other specialised treatments. Many beneficiaries expressed heartfelt gratitude for the life-changing medical services provided.

Godman Akinlabi, Founder and Board Chair of the Pistis Foundation, acknowledged the overwhelming response and praised the dedication of the medical professionals involved. “We are committed to making every day count as we push forward to reach our goal of 5,000 beneficiaries,” he stated.

Pro-Health International, a key partner in the outreach, contributed technical expertise and a team of medical professionals to ensure high-quality care. Dr. Iko Ibanga, representing Pro-Health International, emphasized the transformative impact of the initiative, saying, “Every person we treat represents more than a statistic; they represent a story of hope and transformation.”

Now in its fifth year, the Ubomi Medical Outreach has delivered over 21,000 medical interventions and performed more than 700 surgeries since its inception. Each year, the outreach expands its reach, thanks to the strategic support of partners and sponsors who share the vision of equitable healthcare access for all.

The success of the Ubomi 2024 outreach was made possible through the collaboration of various partners, including The Elevation Church, Gateway Church, HTS Clinics, Lagos State Blood Transfusion Service, and many others. This collective effort ensured the initiative’s positive impact on the lives of countless individuals in the community.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

