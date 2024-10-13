Pharmaceutical firm donates cholera therapy to Borno government

In an effort to fight waterborne diseases, Reals Pharmaceutical Limited has donated ready-to-drink Oral Rehydration Solutions (ORS) to support the children affected by the recent cholera in Borno State.

Speaking during the handing over of the ORS ‘Electrorush’ in Maiduguri, the Group Managing Director, Reals Pharmaceutical Limited, Ade Popoola, commended the efforts of the state government in addressing the public health crisis promptly.

Popoola sympathised with the government and the people of the state following a devastating floodwater that ravaged Maiduguri and its environs.

Represented by the North East Regional Manager, Henry Okoro, Popoola said that Reals Pharmaceutical Limited was glad to donate the packaged form of ORS for rehydration and electrolyte replacement.

“We understand the vital importance of oral rehydration in the treatment of cholera, particularly in preventing dehydration associated with acute diarrhoea.

“Electrorush is specifically formulated to provide immediate hydration and assist in recovery during diarrhea episodes, making it an essential resource in this challenging time.

“The issue of contamination when you are mixing is devoid; so, this is ready-to-drink and it’s palatable. So, for children that had issues in taking the conventional IRAs, this is an acceptable form of it. Also, adults that also have issues of taking that, this is also an acceptable form of it. So, believe that this will go a long way to benefitting the indigent, patients or IDPs, and the populace of the state.

“A total of 1,200 pkts of Electrorush ORS drink is hereby donated to the Borno State government to assist the victims of cholera disease especially those children at the internally displaced camps.

“We believe this will reach the communities that were affected and to some extent, it will help in ameliorating the crisis. We commend the ministry of health for controlling the crisis,” he said.

Responding, the State Commissioner for Health and Human Service, Baba Mallam Gana thanked the company and assured that the oral rehydration therapy would be distributed to the affected children as quickly as possible and assured them of better partnership.

“We are very pleased and very grateful to your company for coming to us at the time of our darkest hour, and anybody doing that, you will never forget that person, because he’s a friend indeed, for thinking of us to commiserate, to pay condolences, and not only that, to bring items that will be beneficial for the people who have been affected by the floods.

“We’re immensely grateful to your organisation, and I can assure you that your contributions today will not go in vain.

“This will be used by those people who have been affected by the floods, especially in light of the fact that waterborne diseases have occurred, and that include acute watery diarrhoea, which will require oral rehabilitation therapy, and this will be given, and I’m particularly impressed by your ingenuity,” Baba Mallam assured.

