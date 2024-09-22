Peace Achievers international conference to pull stakeholders on peace, security in Nigeria

Critical stakeholders in Nigeria’s peace and security are set to converge on Abuja for an event aimed at strengthening the nation’s unity and integration.

The 14th Peace Achievers International Conference with the theme, ‘Building Bridges for Sustainable Peace and Security: Integrating Sectors for a Harmonious Future’ will be a gathering of security and defence agencies, civil society organisations, youth leaders, community leaders, trade and professional unions, students and the general public.

It aims to discuss ways and means of reducing the tone of antagonism, division, and separatist agitation to entrench a culture of peace, unity, and tolerance.

The event, which seeks to build bridges of security and de-escalate ethnic tension, will be held at Abuja Continental Hotel on the 23rd of November, 2024.

The morning session commences at 10 am. while the evening session will feature All White Gala Dinner and Awards Night.

It is being organised by Davdan Peace and Advocacy Foundation in partnership with Peace Ambassador Agency, an organisation that is committed to promoting peace and community development in Africa. The Project Director Africa, Kingsley Amafibe said the nation was at a crossroads, arising from the ravaging insecurity and the heightened tune of disintegration, the right time has come for deep conversation to take place to save the fortunes of the country from nose-diving further. Peace is a collective effort, and all hands must be on the ground if we can build a harmonious future.

Amafibe is calling on all stakeholders to be part of initiatives like this that create productivity and promote national intelligence.

The conference will also feature insightful training sessions, award conferment, as well as Honorary Doctorate Degree conferment. Registration on going.