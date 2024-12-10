PCRC constructs police transit camp in Imo

Danjuma Aboki, Commissioner of Police, Imo State command, has assured that the police would stop at nothing to enhance synergy and collaboration with the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) to strengthen ties with members of the public.

Aboki stated this at the official grand opening/handover of a PCRC, “Charlvon Transit Camp” at the Senior Police Officers Mess in Owerri.

The Transit Camp was constructed Charles Amadi (Aka charlvon), a grand patron of the State Chapter of the PCRC

Aboki noted that the PCRC in the State is resolutely doing its best to strengthen the cordial relationship between the police and members of the public through sensitization programmes just as the members had consistently remained unperturbed amidst occasional insults from some erring police constables.

The police boss hailed Chima Chukwunyere, chairman of the committee and Charles Amadi, grand patron, as patriots who have written their names in gold through selfless services to humanity and enjoined them to sustain the spirit.

Amadi, while handing over the ultra-modern transit camp to Aboki explained that it was meant to alleviate some of the challenges confronting officers and men of the command.

He commended Chukwunyere for mooting the idea to construct the structure to him and assured that he would ensure regular support to the command.

Speaking, Mugaji Ibrahim, the national chairman, PCRC, represented by Chukwuaja David, the national organizing secretary of the PCRC, said that the initiation and completion of the project had positioned the PCRC in the state as a pace setter in the South East, which would hopefully be emulated by other state chapters.

Chukwunyere disclosed that he had so far offered free hotel accommodation to police officers on transit in the state to the tune of N7million, adding that the PCRC had carried out sensitization public enlightenment campaigns in a number of post primary schools in the state on the dangers of cultism.

Chukwunyere assured that the PCRC in the still would ever remain vociferous and outspoken on police brutality against innocent members of the public despite harassment and intimidation

“But we will continue to support the police in the fight against criminality so that Imolites will sleep with their two eyes closed because the police are our friend,” he said.

