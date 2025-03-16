L-R: Becky Enenche; Charles Soludo, Governor, Anambra state, and Paul Enenche, the senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, during the crusade in the state.

Paul Enenche, the senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, is leading prayers of divine intervention in Anambra state as Governor Charles Soludo seeks religious leaders’ support to clean the state of vices and build responsible youths.

Speaking in a sermon titled, ‘Serving the God of the Blessing’, Enenche referenced key biblical moments where God spoke about blessings, particularly to Adam and Noah. He emphasised that God’s plan has always been to bless His people, but obedience and service to God are the pathways to receiving blessings.

“From the beginning, God declared His blessing upon Adam in Genesis 1:28, saying, ‘Be fruitful, multiply, replenish the earth, and subdue it.’ Even after the flood, God renewed this blessing with Noah in Genesis 9:1. This shows that God is committed to blessing those who walk with Him,” Enenche stated.

Enenche also led prayers for individuals, families, and the state, declaring God’s blessings upon Anambra and its people during the crusade.

According to Christian Aburime, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Soludo revealed that in the coming months, the Ekwueme Square and its environs will undergo a major facelift with enhanced lighting and beautification, in line with Anambra’s slogan as ‘The Light of the Nation.’

Soludo also urged the church to intensify prayers for the spiritual cleansing of the state and support the government’s efforts in rebuilding the moral values of the youths, whom he said he has already empowered with skills and entrepreneurship opportunities.

“Our people are known for hard work and innovation, not for kidnapping, internet fraud, drug trafficking, and other criminal activities. We must collectively redirect the minds of our youths towards productivity and positive impact,” the governor stated.

He commended Pastor Enenche for preaching messages that promote righteousness and godly living, which he said would help reshape the minds of young people and contribute to building a safer and more prosperous Anambra State.

Governor Soludo’s gesture has been widely applauded by religious leaders and the Christian community as a step toward fostering government-church collaboration for societal transformation.

