PalmPay sees need to equip customers with digital security, fraud protection

To commemorate the upcoming International Anti-Fraud Awareness Week, PalmPay, a leading financial institution in Nigeria, is launching a series of community-focused initiatives to educate the public on fraud prevention and digital security.

The highlight of this initiative is a community walk themed “United Against Fraud: Building a Safer Future”, set to take place across Lagos will gather key stakeholders from various sectors, PalmPay staff, and members of the public, reinforcing a collective commitment to a safer digital finance ecosystem in Nigeria.

The walk will commence at designated PalmPay offices, moving towards the vibrantIkeja tech hub, Computer village. Along the route, participants will distribute informative materials and engage with local residents and passersby, sharing tips on fraud prevention and encouraging safe digital practices. The event is open to all who are interested in standing against fraud and learning about ways to protect themselves in today’s digital landscape.

Fraud continues to be a significant challenge within Nigeria’s growing digital financial ecosystem. Recent data has shown a staggering increase in fraud related cases , making it imperative for both businesses and consumers to be proactive in safeguarding themselves. PalmPay, committed to promoting a secure and trustworthy digital finance landscape, will be spearheading an awareness campaign throughout Anti-Fraud Awareness Week to support financial literacy among its customers. The goal is to encourage its users to adopt safe digital practices, such as setting strong passwords, recognizing phishing attempts, and reporting any suspicious activity promptly.

“At PalmPay, we are deeply committed to safeguarding our users from fraud by providing the tools and knowledge they need to protect themselves,” said Adenekan Oluwatosin, anti-fraud officer at PalmPay. “As digital finance becomes more integral to everyday life, it’s crucial to stay vigilant and informed about potential risks. Our Anti-Fraud Awareness Week reaffirms our commitment to proactive security measures and financial literacy.”

Chika Nwosu, managing director of PalmPay, added, “This initiative aligns with PalmPay’s mission to foster a secure and trustworthy financial landscape for Nigerians. We believe that collaboration with the public and industry stakeholders is vital to tackle fraud effectively.”

PalmPay encourages the public to participate in this awareness walk to stand against fraud, learn essential self-protection strategies, and contribute to building a safer, more secure digital financial landscape for all Nigerians.

