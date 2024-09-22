Oyo govt, EIDU target 2030 SDGs for education

The Oyo State government has reiterated its commitment to achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals for Education in collaboration with all stakeholders in the basic education sub-sector.

Nureni Aderemi Adeniran, executive chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, stated this during sensitization training for staff members by EIDU, a Germany-based education firm, which was held at the board’s conference room in Ibadan.

EIDU, a German word, loosely translated as “individual education”, is introducing a digital literacy programme to Nigeria, using Oyo and Katsina as its pilot states.

Speaking during the sensitization, Adeniran stressed that the programme would contribute to the Oyo State government’s efforts to build a strong foundation for learners.

Adeniran revealed that the Oyo State government, through the board, has put plans in place to improve the expected standard for reading, writing and mathematics in basic schools.

The chairman stressed that Oyo State basic education learners are digitally-inclined, adding that the introduction of EIDU Digital Learning Programme to the state, will improve on the board’s intent for its learners.

“By 2030, Oyo State will be well positioned to develop a strong digital learning, which will have a transformational impact on the state and entire nation at large,” Adeniran said.

He said that the programme, which started on September 5, 2024, is structured to build e-learning and digital capacity in the state basic education sub-sector.

It would be recalled that the EIDU trained 25 staff of the board, a training that was attended by selected head teachers, class teachers and quality assurance officers from Ona-ara, Iseyin, Ogbomoso South, and Ibadan South West.

The training was aimed at equipping them with necessary digital skills in preparation for the new session.

Applauding EIDU, he said, “This intervention programme will ensure that we improve the manner with which we teach our pupils”.

Silas Armandos, team lead, Operations, EIDU, said that the programme will give learners and teachers access to curriculum aligned content, adding that each learner will receive immediate learning feedback.

He revealed that the trained participants went back to classes with Android phones, and relevant teaching materials, for implementation of the EIDU Digital Learning Programme.

Armandos, a Kenyan, added that over 300,000 learners have been registered on the EIDU device.

“Global learning crisis needs to be solved through a platform like EIDU, where contents will be in line with the curriculum of each country,” Armandos said.