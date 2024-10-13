Oyo bars trailers from new Iseyin-Fapote-Ogbomoso Expressway

…Temporarily shuts Alao-Akala Highway to install weighbridges

The Oyo State Government has banned heavy-duty trucks and trailers from plying the newly commissioned Iseyin-Fapote-Ogbomoso Expressway.

This is coming as the state temporarily shuts down the 76.67km Alao-Akala Memorial Highway to construct weighbridges on it.

However, the government said that the decision to ban heavy-duty truck on Iseyin-Fapote-Ogbomoso Expressway became necessary at safeguarding the integrity of the road, which is pivotal for enhancing agrarian transportation, trade and intercity commuting.

Dotun Oyelade, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, in a statement, stressed that the Ministry of Public Works had to act immediately to prevent damage on the expressway, which was designed for lighter vehicles such as cars and buses.

Dawoud Sangodoyin, a professor and Commissioner for Public Works, stated that the move came in response to the diversion of heavy-duty vehicles from the uncompleted federal government Ibadan-Oyo-Ogbomoso Road.

He emphasized the importance of the expressway in boosting the state’s economy.

“This road was designed primarily to link the state’s agrarian transportation, traders, and intercity commuters, all targeting the development of Oyo State’s economy,” he said.

He added that the incursion of heavy trailers could structurally affect the road, despite its resilience, and defeat the purpose for which it was built.

“Only buses, cabstars and cars are permitted to use the route until further notice,” he noted.

The commissioner said that the Iseyin-Fapote-Ogbomoso Expressway, spanning 76.67 kilometers through previously uncharted terrain of lakes and rocks, was commissioned on May 30, 2024 and that the project is expected to enhance transportation and economic activities within the state.

Meanwhile, Shangodoyin who disclosed this said that the move was necessitated by the desire to preserve the road.

He said that when completed, the weighbridges would be deployed to determine the weight of heavy duty trucks plying the road, adding that while trailers within the permissible weights would be allowed to use the road after paying the stipulated fees, heavy duty trucks with excess weight would be turned back.

The Commissioner stated that fee payments on the road would only be applicable to trailers.

He maintained that the move is to protect the new road designed to serve as a link between Ogbomoso and Iseyin as well as other parts of the state and the country, noting that the weighbridges will help to reduce the burden on the road and enhance its longevity.

According to Shangodoyin, though the design and construction of the road were done with quality in mind, it is a Trunk B Road that should be plied by heavy duty trucks and articulated vehicles that are within permissible weight.

