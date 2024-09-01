Oyo acting gov tasks LG chairmen on synergy to secure domains

…Commissions ultra-modern market in Ogbomoso

Bayo Lawal, acting governor of Oyo State, has assured that the current administration in the state will upgrade the market system in urban and rural communities with modern facilities.

The development, according to him, is part of the Seyi Makinde-led administration’s determination to promote development and make life more meaningful for residents of the state.

He also charged local government chairmen in the state to work in collaboration with the state government to secure their domains.

Lawal made the charge at the commissioning of the Kajola Ultra-Modern Market in Ogbomoso South Local Government Area of the state.

He maintained that with the opening of the market, the economy of Ogbomosoland has further opened, as the project has been added to other efforts aimed at expanding the economy of the town such as the sole ownership of LAUTECH and the linking of Ogbomoso and Oke Ogun zones through the 76.67km Adebayo Alao-Akala Highway.

The market has 120 lock-up shops, 84 open shops, an abattoir, administrative blocks and toilet facilities.

Noting that the Kajola Market is the third market to be constructed, completed and commissioned within the five years of the Governor Makinde administration, Lawal noted that the administration remains committed to the wellbeing of all residents.

“Under Omituntun 2.0, this is the first commissioning of an ultra-modern market. But this is actually the third ultra-modern market this administration is commissioning. The first one was built in Akinyele Local Government Area. The second one was the Akesan Market in Oyo. Those ones were under Omituntun 1.0. The third market that is being commissioned here is the Kajola Market in Ijeruland under Omituntun 2.0.

“You know that our environment is replete with archaic markets in several towns. So, as an administration, we are trying to rejuvenate the market system in Oyo State,” the acting governor said.

“As we move on, we will, in our rural centers and urban communities, try and put modern markets in place, where you have all the facilities you can get in other advanced countries of the world. This Kajola Market is built to full complement; with an abattoir, toilet facilities, an administrative block and market stores.

“This is a significant achievement for Ogbomoso South LGA and we have to commend the handlers and promoters like the chairman of the local government for this market to see the light of the day.We also have to appreciate the governor for prioritising this market and ensuring its completion at this particular time as well as to let the people know that Oyo State government has heavily invested in this market.

“The contractor that handled the building project said it was completed in five months because of the funds we always provided for them to carry out the construction.”

He also called on the stakeholders, traders and market leaders to be security-conscious and observant about their environment in order to avoid an influx of miscreants into the state through the market.

Ademola Ojo, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, in his welcome address, said that the construction of the market was aimed at promoting trades and commerce in order to boost the development of the state.

Ojo also charged the traders and market leaders to maintain the structure and cleanliness of the market so as to complement the effort of the government.